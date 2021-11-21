Brazil authorizes use of medicine derived from marijuana imported from Colombia

The Brazilian health authorities authorized the importation from Colombia of a medicine based on cannabidiol, one of the active principles of marijuana, which is prescribed for cases of epilepsy and which may be sold exclusively in pharmacies and with a prescription.

The authorization for the marketing and use of the medicine in Brazil is provided for in a resolution of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa, regulator) published in the Official Gazette.

The medicine, a solution for oral use based on cannabidiol (CBD), is the fourth with this active principle whose use is authorized in Brazil.

The authorized product has a concentration of 50 milligrams per milliliter with up to 0.2% tetrahydrocannabidiol (THC) and will have to be imported already packaged and ready for exclusive distribution in pharmacies and drug stores, according to the resolution.

Those interested may only request it with a specific and restricted prescription “when they have exhausted other therapeutic options available in the Brazilian market,” the organ clarified.

According to the health authority, the license to import the medicine has an initial term of 24 months and its prescription and use will be the responsibility of the doctor who prescribes it, who will have to warn the patient that the product is based on cannabidiol. .

Anvisa approved the regulation of cannabis-based products in December 2019 and until now it had only authorized the use of three other medicines with this active principle in the country.

Brazilians with diseases treated with these medicines can only import them, since their commercialization and production is still prohibited in the country.

In January of last year, given the increase in demand for these medicines and the difficulties in accessing them reported by patients, Anvisa relaxed the rules for their use, and limited them to medical prescription, so as not to harm the treatments.

Medicines that use active ingredients from marijuana, such as cannabidiol or tetrahydrocannabidiol (THC), are recommended in Brazil for treatments for diseases such as epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, autism, chronic pain, and Parkinson’s disease.