Boxing: Josh Taylor feels it wouldn’t be worth beating Pacquiao

The undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor would still be open to the idea of ​​taking on his idol, legendary Philippine world champion Manny Pacquiao, but the Scottish star is not convinced that a victory will elevate his career.

Last month, Pacquiao, 42, returned to the ring for the first time in more than two years and suffered a twelve-round unanimous decision loss to WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas of Cuba.

The result was unexpected, with Pacquiao’s performance a shadow of his 2019 decision win over Keith Thurman. After the fight, Pacquiao claimed that his legs twitched in the early rounds and he was unable to move properly or make the necessary adjustments to deal with Ugas’s style.

It may have been the final fight of Pacquiao’s career, but the Filipino star is still open to the possibility of fighting again. “It would be a great honor to share the ring with him,” Taylor told Give Me Sport.

“It would be great. It would be like a dream come true. But are there any rewards for me right now? I don’t think it looks very good in that fight. [con Ugas], I thought he looked old, his time was out of place, a little out of rhythm ”.

Read more: Bruna Rangel is shown in a beautiful blue dress and causes emotion in networks

“If then I have a fight against Manny Pacquiao and I beat Manny Pacquiao, it’s like you beat an old Manny Pacquiao, an old man who is past his prime, so I won’t get any credit for beating Manny Pacquiao. He is not himself. Manny Pacquiao that he once was, so even though it would be a great honor to share the ring with him, I don’t think he would have had any problems. “

“But he’s in his 40s again, he’s still very dangerous, and it would still be a tough fight, don’t get me wrong, I still think it would be a pretty tough fight, but he would have won it. I don’t think there is any benefit for me other than sharing the ring with my hero. “

On December 18, Taylor will return to the ring to face mandatory challenger Jack Catterall.