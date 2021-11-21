Boxing: Canelo Álvarez on the possible fight against Makabu: “There is a lot of risk, but I like it”

Saúl Álvarez has had a career full of challenges and for 2022 he will not be the exception, because its work team made up of Eddy reynoso looking to make a fight against Ilunga Makabu, where he would be moving up to cruiserweight. On that, Canelo assured that it would be very risky, but that he likes the idea.

“There is a lot of risk, imagine gaining a kilo is a lot in boxing, now imagine 15 kilos is going to be a significant risk, but I like it, “he commented to Aztec TV.

He stated that he feels great in what appears to be the best boxing moment in his career: “Yes, I feel at my best as I have said and I know that I can continue to learn and keep moving forward, establishing my qualities, but I feel at my best without a doubt. ”

He concluded that it is a very important challenge in his career: “Let’s see that day, it is definitely a major challenge to gain 32 pounds, it is a major challenge for my career, but we will see that day how the fight unfolds. ”

