Boku no Hero Academia reveals new visual for its sixth season – Kudasai

Through the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, Boku no hero academia (My hero academia), a new promo image was released for the project’s sixth season, starring the characters Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki. The release date for this sequel and other production details will be announced shortly.

The visual was illustrated by Yoshihiko umakoshi, who is in charge of character design. In the image you can read the phrase “A full-scale war is coming”.

The fifth season premiered in Japan on March 27 and had a total of twenty-five episodes, while platforms Crunchyroll and Funimation they took care of its distribution in the West. For his part, Horikoshi began publishing the manga Boku no hero academia in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from the publisher Shueisha in July 2014. The literary franchise already exceeds 50 million cumulative copies in circulation.

It should be remembered that the video game for smartphones My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero is available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Boku no Hero Academia Synopsis

In a world in which most of the population is born with a Gift, an extraordinary ability different in each one, it did not take long for both villains and heroes to appear willing to stop them. Over time the heroes became government officials, being regulated and living off their work, as well as becoming an object of admiration for many. Now, being a hero is the dream of the vast majority of children, who wait from a very young age for their Gift to manifest before beginning to train and dreaming of becoming the number one heroes.

Source: Comic Natalie

(c) 堀 越 耕 平 ／ 集 英 社 ・ 僕 の ヒ ー ロ ー ア カ デ ミ ア 製作 委員会