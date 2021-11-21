Ben Affleck pushes a fan and defends Jennifer Lopez in Venice

Ben Affleck knows the limits and when others don’t, he takes over.

The actor became a trend in social networks for defending your partner, Jennifer Lopez, of an invasive fan who did not wear a mask and who abruptly approached the Bronx Diva to get a selfie.

The filmmaker and the singer were at Marco Polo International Airport, in Venice, when the man came to invade his space, so Affleck didn’t think twice and pushed the fan to block him and keep him away from JLo.

Right away, the bodyguards of the celebrities sprang into action and held the subject away while Bennifer went on his way. Check out the video!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck debuted as a couple on the Venice red carpet

The couple grabbed spotlights in Venice after debuting as a couple on their first red carpet at the Italian city’s Film Festival, well the famous’Batman‘was there to promote your movie, “The last duel“She herself wrote with her great friend and colleague, Matt Damon.

On your side, Jennifer Lopez was in the European city not only to have fun and accompany her partner, but also to work. The famous ‘Jenny from the Block‘ modeled for the renowned Italian fashion brand Dolce and Gabbana.