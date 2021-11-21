Bayern Munich cuts salary to Kimmich and others for not getting vaccinated

Editorial Mediotiempo

The players of the Bayern Munich What Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mickaël Cuisance They have not been vaccinated and are affected by a new law of the German government.

And it is that the club adheres to that new document promulgated in which it says companies will be able to reduce the salary of their employees in case they have to isolate themselves and quarantine as a result of not being vaccinated or immunized against the covid.

In Bavaria it is proposed that the vaccine is mandatory, for now the reduction will be depending on the days that the employee (player) is lost due to being in quarantine due to contagion.

Kimmich had already had problems for not being vaccinated, since it was difficult for them to give him access to hotels, according to the newspaper ‘Bild’, which is the medium that ensures their salary has already been cut.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich in an official statement reports that Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance will have to quarantine, since they had contact with someone who tested positive.

Had returned to quarantine

The German club announced on Friday that Kimmich, who has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, will miss the match in Augsburg. Although Bayern did not offer more details, the 26-year-old is also in doubt for the match of the Champions League at the home of Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.

The Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, said Thursday that Kimmich did not participate in training that day because he had contact with a person suspected of being infected with COVID-19.

Kimmich also served a quarantine last week and missed Germany’s most recent engagement in the European qualifiers heading to the World Cup after having contact with Niklas Süle, his teammate at Bayern who tested positive for COVID. -19.