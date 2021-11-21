Barcelona vs. Espanyol – Match Report – November 20, 2021

(Jordi Blanco, ESPN Digital) – Barcelona started the Xavi era with a hard-fought, and suffered, victory over Espanyol, in the first derby after 500 days and which showed the Camp Nou the commandments of the new Barça coach. The parakeets resisted until the beginning of the second half, when in the first arrival a fall by Memphis was punished with a penalty, protested, and transformed by himself to transfer a certain dominance to the scoreboard and, at the same time, unblock an uncomfortable duel. .. which became desperate in the denouement.

It ended up beating Barça and showing Espanyol that it is back … And touching the tie in a final match that was about to cost the Barça team an upset, with two shots from Raúl de Tomás to the post and a clamorous error by Dimata when the easiest thing was to score. Barça suffered more than necessary to release Xavi’s command, leaving good notes and not a few things to improve. The lack of goal, without a doubt, the main one.

Memphis Depay celebrates his penalty goal against Espanyol. Manuel Queimadelos / Quality Sport Images / Getty Images

But above all what was contemplated without dissimulation in the Barça team was the determined hand of its new coach in the search for the essences of a club with a mark that in recent times had been lost. Open ends, a lot, high pressure, suffocating and synchronized, fast combination, unalterable position, very advanced defense … And I shoot.

With these premises Barça began, continued and ended the derby. Unnegotiable in his bet, Xavi arranged a very clear drawing with the unexpected debut of Ilias, another 17-year-old boy, to show his cards regarding playing with extremes. Daring but irregular, he played the first half and in the second another player from the subsidiary, Abde, took his place, with the same mission of playing on the wing. No tactical changes and no variations in the drawing.

Always on the attack under the command of Busquets, the accurate accompaniment of Nico and an improved version of Frenkie de Jong, very active in all orders, Barça quickly took over the game, while Espanyol, three fouls in three minutes , he was lowering himself and understanding the argument of the derby, loaning everything to someone against or to a sporadic appearance of the always dangerous, magnificent, Raúl de Tomás.

Diego López saved twice (one to De Jong and another to Memphis) to the blue and white team in the first half, while De Tomas sent out both occasions of his own and at the same time that Xavi lamented the lack of a goal from his team, Moreno thanked the arrival of halftime, determined to maintain his role in the second half.

CHANGE

But against all expectations the second half started badly for Espanyol. In the first Barça arrival in the area of ​​Diego López Memphis fell to Cabrera and despite the doubts, and the Blue and White protests, the referee signaled a penalty.

It was transformed by Memphis himself by deceiving Diego López and began a different game, forcing Espanyol to leave the cave, advance lines and calm down, what he needed, Barça in his game, never different in the background but dazed in the form during the last minutes of the first half.

If with the entry of Abde by Ilias Xavi showed that pieces are exchanged but not arguments, he repeated the signal with the subsequent ones by Coutinho by Gavi and Riqui Puig by Busquets. Always fixed on the idea, Barça wanted to maintain the same personality but was still puzzled. And, one evil, another, that is not forgotten, soft, very soft, in defense.

The stick prevented Raúl de Tomás from drawing a free-kick in the 78th minute and providence saved Ter Stegen in the 83rd minute, when Dimata beat the back of the entire defense, clueless with De Jong in front, to finish off completely alone, five meters from the goal, but make it astray … And De Tomás, head again, again to the post.

One would say that Barça had a game left over and that Espanyol lacked determination to, perhaps, go after the rival much earlier. Because the Barça team lacks so much veterancy as a physical background and as soon as Busquets left the pitch his leadership skills were lacking as much as the absence of a scorer, really, who can avoid such suffering.

The derby came back and Barça won it again. It was Xavi’s first step, who, sure, should have taken good note of what he saw.