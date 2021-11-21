Barcelona vs Espanyol LIVE

The long-awaited return of Xavi Hernandez to the Barcelona, this time as coach, he will have his debut in the Barcelona League derby against Espanyol this Saturday at the Camp Nou, which will also serve for the two citizen rivals to meet again after a season without seeing each other due to the relegation of the Blue and White team to the Second Division.

In his stage as a player, Xavi he did quite well this encounter. With the azulgrana shirt he played 36 derbies against him Spanish Come in League, Cup of the King and Super Cup from Spain and he only lost 2. Of the rest, he won 25 and drew 9. In addition, he scored 6 goals.

The derby returns to the League after a hiatus season, which was Espanyol in the Second Division. Precisely, Barça was in charge of mathematically sending the blue and white team to the silver category with the 1-0 victory in the Camp Nou of the 2019-2020 academic year.

That was the thirteenth consecutive victory for the Barça in the derbies played in the Camp Nou between Liga and Copa del Rey. The balance of goals in these matches is very convincing: 40 as many locals and only 3 visitors. Espanyol has not won in the Barça fief since the 2008-2009 season, when they did it 1-2 in the league with two goals from Iván de la Peña.

The Barça needs to maintain this streak to remain hooked on the League (the leader, Real Sociedad, is already 11 points away with one more game) and, above all, to translate the illusion that the returns of Xavi and Dani Alves (although he will not be able to play until January) in positive results that raise the morale of a team that has lived downhill at this start of the season.

EFE