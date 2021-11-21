Azur Lane Video Game Announces Collaboration With SSSS.GRIDMAN and SSSS.DYNAZENON – Kudasai

As previously announced, during a special broadcast of the video game for smartphones Azur lane A collaboration with the animated franchises of SSSS.GRIDMAN and SSSS.DYNAZENON. The video was produced by the studios Yostar Pictures, while the studies TRIGGER They did the animation, and the press release wrote:

«First of all, as the latest game information, it was announced that the collaboration event with ‘SSSSS.GRIDMAN’ and ‘SSSSS.DYNAZENON’ ‘Arc Light is in the Crossing World’ will be held from November 25th. The story unfolds when a monster attacks the “mirrored waters” created by the mermaids. In the limited-time collaboration, ‘SSR Rikka Takarada‘,’SSR Akane Shinjou‘,’SSR Yume Minami‘,’SSR Chise Asukagawa‘,’SR Hass‘ and ‘SR Namiko‘will appear as collaboration characters as collaboration ships».

Keep going: “During the collaboration period, costume changes for characters will be added as part of the in-app store. Rikka, Akane, and Yume line up for a sneak peek at these upcoming releases». Finally, it should be remembered that the video game for smartphones Azur Lane (Japanese Server) is available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Synopsis of Azur Lane

When the “Sirens”, an alien force with an arsenal far exceeding current technology, suddenly appeared, a divided humanity supported each other for the first time in history. Four countries, Eagle Union, Royal Navy, Sakura Empire and Iron Blood, formed “Azur Lane”, paving the way for the improvement of modern warfare, leading to a first victory against the common threat. However, this tenuous union was threatened by two opposing ideals, dividing the alliance in two and fragmenting humanity again. As a seasoned fighter, Enterprise, nicknamed the “Gray Ghost”, wears the “Azur Lane” on her shoulders in hopes of ending the war. But behind her custom stoic hides a fragile girl, fearful of the ocean. Still, he continues to fight because he believes it is the sole purpose of his existence.

Source: Gamer

(C) 2017 Manjuu Co., Ltd. & Yongshi Co., Ltd. (C) 2017 Yostar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.