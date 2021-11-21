‘Aquaman 2’: Jason Momoa joins the shoot while Amber Heard works on her stunts

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, sequel to the film directed by James Wan starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard back in 2018, started at the end of last month. It was confirmed by Wan himself, who repeats behind the cameras of a film that until now had taken the first steps of production without its star.

Now Momoa finally announces his incorporation through a video posted on his Instagram. “London calling! … I’m so excited to get started with ‘Aquaman 2’, we are already here! Goodbye to the brown and hello blonde! “, writes the actor accompanying a brief greeting through which he claims to be looking forward to getting down to work with Wan and company, while jokes that blondes have a better time, “I don’t know if it’s true, I’ll check it out”.

Aquatic Muscles

While Momoa is just arriving in the British capital to dive back in reprising his role as the King of Atlantis, his marine adventure companion already gives everything to perfect the stunts. At least that is what is hinted at in the short video shared by Heard who does not hesitate to pull rings in the purest circus style, with the aim of strengthening the muscles necessary to embody Mera. Of course, despite the physical effort, This actress seems to be enjoying the filming that she has finally been able to join, contrary to what the rumors suggested.

And it is that before Wan announced his return, the gossip claimed that he had been fired for his legal battle with Johnny Depp, which resulted in a good handful of fans of said interpreter asking that Heard lose his job. Finally everything has run its course, something that has not happened in the case of Depp, that he did end up being “invited” to abandon his role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Animals 3’.