Antonio Escohotado, libertarian liberal

Liberal libertarian, or better, in chronological order, libertarian liberal, since such was the evolution of Antonio Escohotado, who died this Sunday (in Ibiza!) At the age of eighty. Escohotado was a young libertarian who became a liberal over the years, over the years that affected him only relatively, since what, apparently, Picasso said to Cela fit him: is forever young. “

In this Spain that, they say, does not accept well those who do various things and escape from easy definitions, Antonio Escohotado will be associated with his long crusade for drug legalization. But he did and wrote many more things, led from a vitalism (vital reason, in the line of Ortega, was his first philosophical ascription) and an intellectual curiosity without borders, qualities that could lead him, in the opinion of his detractors, to pure intrusion. intellectual.

We would say that his controversy with the physicist Antonio Fernández Rañada when Escohotado published the book Chaos and order, winner of the Espasa essay award, and that one reproached him for not understanding the physical concepts he used.

Intellectual intrusiveness or, as a typical would say, echao ahead; the truth is that Escohotado touched several sticks moving between the philosophy, sociology, history, science and religion. He thought that “20th century metaphysics, except for Heidegger and Jünger, is made in the departments of Fundamental Physics, by people like Einstein, Schrödinger or Feynman; they do philosophy, not Wittgenstein or Reichenbach”, as he maintained when presenting the reissue of his ambitious treaty Reality and substance.

The ambition of the projects addressed – a General history of drugs or the genealogy of collectivism which is his trilogy on The enemies of commerce– was one of the characteristics of their jobs. Although perhaps some of the aforementioned detractors think in this regard what Jack Nicholson of Kubrick, that being a perfectionist is not the same as being perfect. Yes he was a pioneer in the study of drugs, and his aforementioned General history of drugs will remain as a basic and reference work, in which defended that the danger is in ignorance. Uniting theory and practice, he added the epilogue Learning from drugs: uses and abuses, prejudices and challenges, based as it should be on his own experience.

Those titles belong to what we can call the libertarian stage of Escohotado, the young man who, according to Wikipedia, wanted to enlist in the Vietcong and spent most of his military service in jail. It was then a national sample of the counterculture that flourished on North American campuses (Luis Racionero would be another example), where writers such as the novelist Ken Kesey (Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus) experimented with drugs to see first-hand their effect on literary work.

As a philosopher (he was a professor of Philosophy and Methodology of Social Sciences at the Faculty of Political Sciences and Sociology of the UNED) He was a follower of Hegel, to whom he dedicated his doctoral thesis and he considered his “total teacher, the great luminary”, but blaming him that his work and the interpretation that had been made of it led to a subjectivization of everything. Escohotado wanted to recover what the Idea has of Nature, of objectivity, not only of conscience. And he argued with Nietzsche that “the excuses for human submission are over.”

Other tutelary philosophical gods of his were Aristotle, Spinoza or Kant. And he agreed with the young Marx in realism, in making the way back from the subject to the object. Already in those 80s and 90s he was looking for or intuiting what physics and mathematics were giving of themselves in the hands of scholars such as Prigogine or Mandelbrot. And the paradigm they drew was right for the libertarian Escohotado. He saw in him that irreversibility and disequilibrium imply self-organization. “And if self-organization is useful in chemistry to create polymers, why is it not for society? The real is chaotic and that is why it is creative“, he said. In other words, spontaneity against will, or private initiative against foresight.

It seemed that liberal libertarians (Vargas Llosa left similar ideas in an article) were discovering a kind of scientific liberalism with the same relish with which Engels discovered scientific socialism. “Freedom, which is nothing, is not a concrete thing, it is the essence of the human condition” It was the culmination in Escohotado’s mouth.

He lived far from comfort, certainty or conventions, while remaining a professor and student of broad interests.

Faithful, then and as always, to freedom, without ever becoming a person of order (he was not in his private life and his interest in drugs led him to spend three months in jail, so clearly , it was a police trap or provoked crime), he went from libertarianism to liberalism. The transit curdled in The enemies of commerce, work in line with which he maintained: “In commerce I see the voluntary factor against the involuntary value, which is ideology, religion, the nation. Commerce seems civilized to me, although it is quite tacky and thieving. Humanity has made an option for trade that is an option for peace, although it is also due to mediocrity and deception “.

The play is a journey through the defenders of what he calls poorness, from Jesus Christ to Marx and Lenin, passing through all the medieval heresies, those “enemies of commerce” whose hopes he hoped would be “disappointed.” For an indissoluble umbilical cord linked the prophet of Nazareth with the fathers of modern communism. “That they tell me if Marx or Lenin have put a comma to the classic sentiment that is in the Gospels,” he said. And always that recurring idea: “The rejection of trade has to do with the fear of freedom, of the uncertain, of the unpredictable and ungovernable. But life cannot be lived without uncertainty“.

He lived his life to a great extent that way, far from comfort, certainty or conventions. (Few university professors will have like him on their CV with the founding of a nightclub, Amnesia). Without ceasing to be a professor and scholar with broad interests. In addition to those mentioned, other titles of his are Harlots and wives, The spirit of comedy, Portrait of the libertine or Sixty weeks in the tropics, of certain autobiographical content. He also developed an important work of translation of authors such as Hobbes, Newton or Thomas Jefferson.

In 2019, he published My private Ibiza (Espasa), in which he recalled his years of hippy life and episodes such as when he “stole” the girlfriend of the writer Fernando Sánchez Dragó. It was the economist Beatriz Salama, who would be the philosopher’s wife until his death. This Sunday, now a widow, I said goodbye to him on social networks: “Rest in peace, my love … and fly high.”

Antonio Escohotado Espinosa was born in Madrid on July 5, 1941 and died in Ibiza on November 21, 2021 at the age of 80. He leaves a wife, Beatriz Salama, and two children, Jorge and Román.

