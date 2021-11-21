Anne Hathaway Perfectly Pairs Bootcut Jeans With A Black Blazer

From his first films to the recordings of his most recent project, ‘WeCrashed’, Anne Hathaway is the style prescriber who has always kept us expectant with her formulas that address an aesthetic that flirts with boho-chic and sophistication at its peak. So much so that his appearances in the street style point out that it has the virtue of oscillating seamlessly between timeless pieces and the choices that are often perpetuated in the closet season after season.

If we carry out a great stylistic review of the alliances that the actress has consummated, Anne Hathaway In the last year, we will not only perceive after a moment his predilection for summer dresses with casual sandals and black low-cut boots, we will also denote his vision to catapult on the same canvas two garments that penetrate deep into the idiosyncrasy of the classics from the bottom of the wardrobe.

Anne Hathaway combines bootcut jeans with a blazer

Anne Hathaway and a vibrant mix, bootcut jeans with a black blazer. Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin

On this occasion, the American actress he managed to make the alliance his own that promises to solve all the styles of the coming months. We are talking about a look consisting of a blazer in an absolute black tone, a white round neck T-shirt with a detail that appeals to the casual, sensible high-heeled boots in a shade similar to the upper garment and the jeans bootcut in that hue that was present on the Balmain spring-summer 2021 runway, and which in turn is one of the most suggestive for the classic combination black blazer + jeans.

With an indisputable touch of elegance and ease, the outfit orchestrated by Anne Hathaway It is a great success both to go to the office and to a lunch or even, why not, to go on a date, with a one-shoulder blouse or a bodysuit with cutouts that adds a twist resounding to the style that the actress.

The heyday of jeans bootcut This is not at all surprising in 2021, since since last year they had positioned themselves at the center of the most outstanding conversations in terms of denim, giving us lessons on how to combine bootcut jeans in the street style of the city of London, and also on summer catwalks of firms such as Kimhekin and KNWLS in a noticeably darker hue, and that distances itself from the jeans what has the actress for a shot that flirts with the hip. Other brands such as Frame, Reformation and Levi’s also do not stop incorporating it in their repertoire of the season.

Do youBlack blazer plus bootcut jeans? It will be the great salvation when you hesitate in front of the closet.