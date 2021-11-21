Anne Hathaway celebrates 20 years of ‘Princess by surprise’

The actress wanted to pay tribute on her Instagram account to the film that launched her to stardom for her role as Mia Thermopolis

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the premiere of ‘Princess by surprise’, Anne Hathaway wanted to pay her particular tribute to the iconic film that launched her to fame. “Miracles happen! Happy 20th birthday to ‘Princess by surprise’, also known as the film that launched a thousand dreams & rdquor ;, the 38-year-old actress has written on social networks, a loving message accompanied by several images.

The August 3, 2001, the popular film, a family cinema classic that is based on the book of the same name, written by Meg Cabot, hit the screen., and that tells the story of Mia Thermopolis, a young woman who unexpectedly discovers that she is the heir to the throne of Genovia, a country ruled by her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

In the film, Hathaway shares the limelight with Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Hector Elizondo and above all Julie Andrews, who gives life to the current sovereign and in charge of organizing the transfer of power to an adolescent more concerned about the things of her age than of running a country. Along with her, her friend Lilly also stands out (Heather matarazzo) and his intimate enemy Lana (Mandy moore).

The film, which after its premiere became a resounding success, meant the leap to fame of a very young woman Hathaway -Then I was only 18 years old- who later continued to nurture her career not only with plays and films, but also with awards such as the Oscar and the Golden Globe for best supporting actress. for his performance in ‘The Miserables’.

“Getting this role, being on the set every day … I felt compelled to hug her [a Andrews] every morning & rdquor ;, recalled the protagonist in 2019 when she was asked in an interview about how she faced the fact of acting in her first film with one of the most important veteran actresses.

More recently, in another interview, Hathaway revealed that there was the possibility of a third installment of the film: “I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin-Chase, our production company, I also want to do it. We want it to happen, but not until it’s completely perfect. We love the characters as much as the audience, so we don’t want to work on something that’s not up to scratch & rdquor ;, he argued.

Related news