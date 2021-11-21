Anne Hathaway and Raffaello Follieri, the boyfriend who involved her in their scams – Publimetro México

Anne Hathaway is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood. Throughout almost 20 years of career, the 39-year-old interpreter has managed to win over the affection of the public for her great talent and her friendly personality.

Since her debut in “The Princess Diaries,” Anne has been catapulted as a Hollywood princess. The Oscar-winning actress thanks to her memorable participation in “Les Miserables” has shown her great versatility on the big screen with numerous characters adapted in different genres.

Anne has been able to perfectly embody the role of a princess, that of queen in “Alice in Wonderland, as a competing bride” Girlfriend War “and even as a villain in the character of” Catwoman “in” Batman: The Dark Knight Rises ”.

Although the audience normally sees artists as beings from another world, they really are still people with feelings like anyone else. Even in matters of love ills, in addition to suffering, they must also bear the media pressure to which they are subjected.

Approximately almost 20 years ago the actress experienced a love disappointment that even affected her at work. In 2004, a few years after her debut on the big screen, Anne had a troubled relationship with her boyfriend at the time, Raffaello Follieri.

The investor was dedicated to real estate, but used altruistic works to become a man admired by women. With great influences, Follieri won the heart of Anne Hathaway. Not only did she stand out with lavish gifts, she also presented her to important personalities, such as fashion designer Oscar de la Renta, former President Bill Clinton and even The Pope.

The Italian businessman moved in high places like a fish in water and the actress was integrated with him. However, such perfection ended up being a lie and the great scams that he had carried out over the years were discovered.

After Cardinal Sodano, his great contact at the Vatican withdrew, financial irregularities came to light, such as fraud and money laundering that directly involved Hathaway’s boyfriend.

The strong accusations that Raffaello Follieri faced affected her as well. It even became an object of investigation for the FBI. The actress had to testify on several occasions to be dissociated from the millionaire fraud in which her partner was involved.

After several interviews, Anne was finally free of any connection with the scammer. However, the surprise disappointment was a hard blow, not to mention that for several years she was singled out as an accomplice, since many questioned how the actress did not realize the ostentatious life her boyfriend was leading.

Thanks to the support of her friends and family, the actress overcame that bitter drink and was able to continue with her life.

“Initially, I felt like a fool, and I expected everyone to judge me, but something else happened. My family, my friends, and even strangers gave me compassion. That helped me get through it all. It was a bad relationship and a breakup that made me very ashamed, “said the actress.

Eventually Follieri pleaded guilty in New York court to charges such as money laundering, conspiracy and wire fraud. Anne’s ex-boyfriend served five years in jail and was subsequently deported without the option of ever returning to the United States.

After having served his sentence, he commented that he wished Anne the best and that he even wanted to go back to her; something unthinkable for the actress, who never mentioned it after the problem she experienced because of her.

