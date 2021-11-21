Anne Hathaway a perfect mother?

The Oscar winner Anne Hathaway She seems to have learned to take life a little more calmly, since after admitting months ago that she had significantly reduced the pressure levels to which she was subjected to make the most of her cinematographic talent, she has now done the same with her She is a mother to be able to get rid – at least in part – of that mixture of “frustration” and insecurity that invades her when she feels that she does not live up to the expectations derived from such a task.

“I have a very handsome boy in every way,” he said about his little one Jonathan (2), fruit of her marriage to Adam shulman, in an interview with the weekly Sunday Times. And I know I’m not a perfect mother, but when I’m somewhat frustrated and distracted, I at least remind myself that I’m good at making sure he’s okay and comforted. It is hard to turn off that little voice in your head that is so hard on you, but I have learned not to demand so much of myself, “he added.





Regardless of the efforts she has been making to combine her dual role as a performer and mother of a young child as naturally as possible, the Hollywood star cannot help but occasionally succumb to that feeling of “guilt” that pervades so many women -and more and more men- when they have to be separated momentarily or temporarily from their offspring for work reasons.

«I don’t want to complain because I love my job, what I do and I am not ready to leave it just like that, but it is true that it is very hard for me to leave it at home and leave for a few hours. Everyone told me at the time that when I had children, I would stop worrying about my career and things like that. It’s not true, I love what I do but, obviously, I love my son more, “he said.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images