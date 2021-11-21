Ángela Aguilar, between the Kardashian and luxury finishes: this is her extravagant mansion in the US

In recent years, Aguilar dynasty It has established itself as one of the most important families within the Mexican regional genre since most of its members inherited the talent that made Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar a reference in music.

Currently, the prestigious surname is at the top of Mexican music thanks to the unquestionable talent that Pepe Aguilar and his two children have: Ángela and Leonardo Aguilar, who are the talents of the moment.

So much is the fame that the musicians have achieved that their millions of followers support them at all times and that is demonstrated in each of their concerts, as the “stands” look crowded.

As if that wasn’t enough, the three members of the Aguilar dynasty They also enjoy an important community on social networks, as they tend to share photographs about their life away from the stage, which is surrounded by impressive luxuries that do not go unnoticed by anyone.

In this sense, the followers of the famous family were very surprised to discover that Pepe Aguilar and his children live in one of the most luxurious properties within the city of Los Angeles in the state of California in the United States. Here we present all the details.

Angela Aguilar and her luxurious home in Los Angeles

On more than one occasion, the interpreter of songs like “Prometiste”, “Por mujeres como tú” and “Neither with you nor without you” gave an interview with Yordi Rosado where for the first time he spoke about the luxurious life that he leads in the city ​​of Los Angeles.

In the conversation, the father of Angela Aguilar He confessed that the “street” in which he lives is inhabited by several celebrities of international stature such as The Kardashians, The Weeknd and Keyne West.

In a video shared with El Escorpión Dorado, Pepe Aguilar confessed that his residence is located in the luxurious area of ​​Calabasas in the city of Los Angeles, one of the most exclusive in the state of California.

Although the singer is quite reserved in his private life, on more than one occasion his children have shared photos and videos apparently inside the property. In the images it can be seen that the mansion has luxury furniture and sophisticated finishes that make it unique.

Without saving anything, the idol of the Mexican regional assured that the house of the family of a member of Kiss is the most expensive in the place because it has an approximate value of 40 million dollars.

