Angel City: Disrupters Plan The End Of Hollywood For The Los Angeles Women’s Soccer Club | In Spanish.

A few days later, he and his wife, tennis legend Serena Williams, watched the final of the tournament on television. His daughter Olympia ran in the jersey of one of the team’s star players, Alex Morgan.

Out loud, Ohanian wondered about the possibility of Olympia one day playing the professional game, but Serena cut him off.

“Without missing a beat, my wife was like, not until they paid her what she was worth. And I was kind of joking, but not really. “

At the time, Ohanian said that he felt compelled to try to make a positive contribution to the world of women’s sports. “Okay babe,” he said, “challenge accepted!”

Women

Twelve months later, “Angel City” has become a reality. Ohanian is a major investor in a new Los Angeles soccer project led by Hollywood actress and activist Natalie Portman.

The National Women’s Soccer League was formed in 2013 with just five teams, four have been added since then and the league will reach double figures in 2021 when it joins Racing Louisville FC. Next season, Angel City will make 11 teams in the league.

According to Angel City President Julie Uhrman, the idea for this new team came about during Portman’s participation in Time’s Up, a movement established in 2018 to combat sexual harassment.

“You can see that she is really behind the causes that are important to her and that she is doing important work for those causes,” Uhrman told CNN Sport, adding: “She wanted to commit to elevating athletics. Women, to address pay equity and make it public and meaningful ”.

Promoting the Angel City launch in July, Portman spoke about the challenges that have traditionally hampered women’s sport. I was speaking on Instagram to someone who has experienced it first hand for the past 20 years: Williams.

“Our team told me that only 4% of sports coverage is women’s sports,” Portman said, “it’s crazy that we’re here in 2020 and it’s so disproportionate.”

Swim against the tide

The team, which does not even have an official name – Angel City is just a nickname – and will not play until 2022. But it is already clear that those behind the club are doing things differently.

On the one hand, the founding investors are almost exclusively women. “I think you can count the number of clubs that are mostly owned by women with one hand and probably just a couple of fingers,” Uhrman told CNN. . unusual. ”

The club’s website lists the 31 founding investors and only four are men; Alexis Ohanian is one of those weirdos.

He described a first meeting with Uhrman, Portman and venture capitalist Kara Nortman, “the three of them sat down and said, ‘this is what we want to build, this is how we want to build,’ and it was really important to them from day one to have a majority female team.

“I think we can talk about so many disparities in professional sports. And I think one of the ways to make real change is not just to show that this is a wonderful business that generates a lot of money and a lot of attention and a lot of success, but it also shows that every part of the way you run this organization can be. different and be, if not more, successful as a result.

“And not because it feels good, even if it feels good, but because it is no longer absolutely normal.”

The club knows that they are trying to swim against the current, and not only because they hope to change the perception of women’s professional sport; They have also launched a club in an already saturated Los Angeles sports market.

Crowded market

Uhrman lashed out at clubs that will soon rub shoulders in a city notorious for congestion: “Los Angeles is a market where there are already nine professional sports teams and [collegiate] powers such as the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.

So even the idea of ​​bringing another professional sports team here, the third soccer club here, is a great ambitious idea. ”

But Angel City believes his new approach will cut the buzz by establishing a local community club with global appeal. “We know that women’s football has been incredibly successful during the Olympics and the World Cup,” says Uhrman.

“The question is, why do they get so much attention every four years? And I think the answer is due to exposure and awareness ”.

Behind the key investors are a cast of Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria and Jessica Chastain, as well as Serena Williams and 14 former players on the US women’s national team; It is a group of women with tens of millions of followers on social networks; they will use their collective platforms to shout from the rooftops.

“There’s a general problem that if you can’t see,” says Uhrman, “you can’t. If you can’t see, you can’t move on. ” [If] You cannot enlighten yourself for it, you cannot make your friend become part of it, so there is a systemic problem that we must solve and change. ”

Uhrman continues: “We have a group of people who come from the entertainment space, the media space, sports and the tech space. In fact, we think of soccer as the most important sport. We think this is fun. ”

Ohanian says the emphasis will be on storytelling on social media to build the brand and that it already seems to work, “tens of thousands of people are very excited, [we’ve] selling products for a team that doesn’t even exist. ”

She compared women’s soccer to esports, which attracted huge investment five years ago, and concluded that the market has grossly underestimated women’s soccer.

“These are players’ clubs, young men who attract hundreds of millions of fans around the world. [But] the American media doesn’t know who the best League of Legends player is, while Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are already cultural icons.

“From a marketing standpoint, without offending esports, they are much more marketable for brands that want to align with consumer spending in this country.”

In his conversation with Williams on Instagram, Portman noted that Angel City has already changed the conversation, “people also started thinking about how to do this in other sports.”

Women defend and uplift other women; the sisters do it for them. It’s a Los Angeles story that could have a Hollywood ending and it’s a potential game changer for women’s sports everywhere.