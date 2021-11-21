Andean Zorro Run Run Launches OnlyFans to Raise Funds for Rescue Centers | News

The Andean fox Run Run, which was mistaken for a dog and cared for by the residents of Comas, has become the image of a money-raising campaign and now has an OnlyFans profile – created by the Environmental Fund of Peru ( Profonanpe) -, which will allow granting financial resources to authorized rescue centers in the country.

As you remember, the Andean fox Run run He was illegally sold as a puppy in the Center of Lima, and a family from Comas raised him as a dog until they discovered that he was not because the residents of the area denounced that he had hunted their chickens and guinea pigs.

In the last week, the National Forest and Wildlife Service (Serfor) carried out a surveillance and last night was able to rescue the Andean fox in the aforementioned district of North Lima.

“The OnlyFans platform – in our version ‘Animal Fans’ – aims to make visible the problem of illegal wildlife trafficking through the run run story so that this is known and not repeated. We will be constantly updating on the new life awaits Run Run because everyone and you are #AnimalFans in different ways ”, he pointed out to the Andina agency Claudia Godfrey, Director of Innovation and Strategic Management at Profonanpe.

The photos and videos about the care that the little fox will receive after being rescued in the vicinity of the AA.HH. Rising Sun, Comas, will be posted on your account. The collection will be made from the official website of the “Animal Fans” campaign. Thus, users can learn more details about wildlife while supporting a noble campaign.

“With the income obtained in this first part of the campaign, the feeding costs of nine rescue centers will be financed,” Godfrey said.

Fundraising campaign #AnimalFans

The “Animal Fans” campaign -with Run Run as a symbol- seeks to raise at least 20,000 soles to offer resources to authorized rescue centers.

“The Run Run case has sensitized all of us, and made us see the urgency there is regarding the control of illegal wildlife trafficking. Let us remember that illegal wildlife trafficking or trade is the second threat to biodiversity after the loss of habitat, not only in Peru but worldwide, and it is the fourth largest illicit business in the world, “he said. “We know that people have been very attentive to Run Run and that is very important to make visible the problem of illegal wildlife trafficking and that, in the long term, awareness is raised about the importance that animals should not be removed from their natural habitat or commercialized, since the biodiversity and sustainability of our planet and also the health of people are put at risk “.

Both zoos and breeding farms are responsible for rehabilitating confiscated wildlife, and providing them with a home, and thus, avoiding their use for commercial purposes. At present, our country has 143 breeding centers.

Run Run in the Park of Legends

The Andean Run Run fox (Lycalopex culpaeus), approximately eight months old, was rescued according to the intervention protocols in natural environments applied on this occasion for the urban area, using a dart with a tranquilizer to safeguard its integrity, Serfor reported. Later he was transferred to the Parque de las Leyendas zoo for the attention of specialists, where he is under observation and will remain in custody.

The Andean fox is a wild animal that was extracted from its natural habitat and was a victim of wildlife trafficking, an illegal activity that affects our biodiversity and is punishable by Peruvian law with three to five years in prison. Annually, according to the fund, around 5,000 live wildlife specimens from the illegal market are seized, which require rehabilitation, due to the appalling sanitary conditions in which most of them find themselves: injured, dehydrated, with skin lesions, and some dying.

