an architectural gem that maintains its charm

Our country has a cultural heritage that little or nothing has to envy that of other parts of the world. Within our borders, we can find authentic architectural jewels that extend the length and breadth of the map, surprising everyone who visits them for their history and incomparable beauty. A good example of this is the House of Pilatos, that, although it was built in the 15th century, maintains intact the charm of the time in many of its details.

Located in Seville and listed as Asset of Cultural Interest since 1915, It is an emblematic palace that is part of the monuments managed throughout Spain by the Casa Ducal Medinaceli Foundation, created in October 1980 by the then Duchess of Medinaceli, Mrs. Victoria Eugenia Fernández de Córdoba and Fernández de Henestrosa, XVIII Duchess of Medinaceli. Last year, precisely, this private cultural institution celebrated its 40th anniversary.

The entity’s objective, according to its own website, is “to preserve, restore, reintegrate, study, promote and disseminate historical heritage both material (real estate, furniture and documentary) and immaterial (traditions, devotions, rituals …) linked, through time, to his House ”. Nevertheless before belonging to the Ducal House of Medinaceli, the Casa de Pilatos palace had other owners and it is that its origins, as we mentioned, date back to last third of the XV century.

Construction began in 1483, at the initiative and desire of Pedro Enríquez de Quiñones and his second wife Catalina de Ribera, founders of the Casa de Alcalá. Their son, Fadrique Enríquez de Ribera, was in charge of expanding the property and endowing it with the Renaissance aesthetics that it presents today, thanks to the inspiration he took from other countries to which he traveled such as Italy or Jerusalem due to his status as noble. Thus, he combined Renaissance art with the iconic Sevillian Mudejar art.

Years later, he would be his son, Per Afán de Ribera, who would contribute an added value to Casa de Pilatos thanks to the vast collection of art that he gathered during his stay as Viceroy of Naples. Many of the reforms that took place during this time in the palace were due, in part, to the need for space to host all his works. Not surprisingly, at the end of the 19th century it underwent a great restoration because since the 18th century, it suffered relative neglect.

The last works took place in 1915 when, by municipal order, the then Duke of Medinaceli He had to tear down some houses belonging to the palace to widen the street and create a wall that, precisely, a few months ago there was much talk about the possibility that it had to be restored. For “the maintenance of due security conditions, health and public decoration ”, as specified by the City Council at the time.

Patio of Casa Pilatos. (Cordon Press)

These and other restorations have led to the reflection in the Casa de Pilatos various architectural styles, from Gothic-Mudejar to Renaissance, passing through the Italian influences of the 16th century and romanticism in the 19th century. Aesthetics that are visible throughout the complex that is made up of the main palace building which is structured around two courtyards, the entrance court and the main court, around which, on one and two floors, the main rooms and two gardens located on each side of this building: the so-called small garden, on the east side, and the large garden to the west.

We are, therefore, before the largest private residential complex in Seville that, for a long time, it was the residence of the Dukes of Medinaceli who, with the passage of time, inherited it along with other important historical-artistic properties in Spain such as the Hospital Tavera in Toledo or Pazo de Oca in Galicia.

Victoria of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, current Duchess, in a file image.

The Casa Ducal Medinaceli Foundation is now in charge of managing all of them and is headed by the Duke of Segorbe, Ignacio Medina and Fernández de Córdoba. The youngest of the four children, and the only one who lives, of the current Duchess’s great-grandmother, (23-year-old Victoria de Hohenlohe-Langenburg) is therefore her great-uncle. He is 74 years old and has been married for 35 years to María Gloria de Orleans-Braganza y Borbón, first cousin of the king emeritus don Juan Carlos.

Unlike other cultural properties, the House of Pilatos It has been open to the public for a long time, it was also a pioneer by offering itself for holding events and offering the possibility of private visits. In fact, it is one of the most visited monuments in Seville, but it has also been the place for international film shoots, such as ‘Noche y día’, starring Tom cruise and Cameron Diaz; a series on Saint Francis of Assisi, produced by Jose Luis Moreno and called ‘The shining and the darkness’, or the series ‘The plague’, broadcast by Movistar +.

The Palace of the Dueñas. (Seville).

In 2017, this palace together with the Casa de las Dueñas (owned by the Alba), the Casa de Salinas and the Hospital de la Santa Caridad created an association to promote quality tourism and spread the heritage of Seville. Thus, they presented a pedestrian route and a joint passport with benefits inexpensive for visitors.