Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex, becomes a mom and shows off with a cute PHOTO

Amber heard He is happier than ever because a new stage in his life has begun: be mom; the actress surprised the whole world by sharing a cute pic in which it is observed her little daughter, who is only a few months old. This news is released in the midst of the scandal that the famous woman is experiencing with her ex-partner, Johnny depp.

When did Amber Heard become a mom?

Through her Instagram account, the actress of Aquaman announced that he had the baby through a surrogacy because you cannot have children; He reported that the little girl was born on April 8. In the image you can see Amber Heard lying with her baby, who sleeps on her chest.

Related news

“I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided that I wanted to have a child.. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Now I appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way, “the actress wrote in the publication that reached thousands of” likes “in a matter of seconds.

Photo: Instagram @amberheard

“I hope we get to a point where it becomes normal not to want a ring to have a crib. Part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my work forces me to take the control this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life, “said the famous.

Amber Heard named her daughter after her mother, who passed away last year. According to a friend of the model, Amber is found very happy and in love with Oonagh, in addition to being grateful to the woman who helped her fulfill her dream of being a mother, this was stated by the source in the middle Page Six.

What happened between Amber and Johnny Depp?

Amber heard and Johnny depp were married from 2015 to 2017, the reason for the separation, according to the model, was vphysical and psychological violence by the actor, accusations that the protagonist of Sweeney Todd rejection. Depp sued Amber for defamation alleging that she had abused him. The legal battle continues.