Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed series today Saturday, November 20

In a market as saturated as that of streaming services, these platforms struggle to buy the best series. Amazon prime He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 9 series with the highest number of views in the United States.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

1. The wheel of time

The lives of four young women are forever changed when a stranger comes to their village claiming that one of them is the embodiment of an ancient prophecy and has the power to tip the balance between Light and Darkness. They must decide whether to leave the fate of the world in the hands of the stranger (and themselves) before the Dark One escapes from his prison and begins the Last Battle.

2. Everybody Loves Natti

An intimate look at reggaeton superstar Natti Natasha as she talks about family, relationships, and what it takes to keep up with the explosive Latin music scene, all while navigating new friendships and a new city.

3. Goliath

Billy McBride was a prestigious Los Angeles attorney, but fell from grace and now spends more time in the bar than in the courtroom. But when he sees the opportunity to sue Cooperman & McBride’s biggest client, the powerful law firm he helped create, he doesn’t hesitate and begins this unequal fight against Goliath.

Four. I Know What You Did Last Summer

In a sun-drenched Hawaiian town with a mysterious past, a group of friends are left with a dark secret after a tragic accident. A year later, a member of the group receives a threatening message and the friends now know that someone intended to make them pay last summer.

5. Invincible

Mark Grayson is a normal teenager, except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop his own powers and enters the tutelage of his father.

7. Dexter

Thriller series that tells the story of a strange man named Dexter Morgan. When he was a child, Dexter was abused and abandoned by his parents, now he is a successful and important pathological coroner … but under his charismatic personality, a terrible truth hides. Dexter has channeled his innate homicidal needs into a second profession that he jealously keeps secret: hunting down, hunting down and brutally murdering ruthless criminals.

8. Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (TV)

Comedian Jimmy O. Yang shares with viewers his thoughts on immigrant parents, Matt Damon, or whether ghosts also enter one-bedroom apartments. (FILMAFFINITY)

9. Power Book II: Ghost

Picking up just days after the end of “Power,” this sequel series follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to dispose of his father’s legacy faces mounting pressure to save his family.

10. Maradona: Blessed dream

The series follows the life of the famous Argentine ex-footballer Diego Armando Maradona, at different stages of his life, beginning at the beginning of his career at Villa Fiorito and at Argentinos Juniors.

