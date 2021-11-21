Amanda Seyfried shares disturbing photo with her baby

The actress Amanda seyfried announced the birth of his second son in September 2020, whom he named Thomas and who joined the small family of Thomas Sadoki and the couple’s eldest daughter, Nina, three years old.

Although the singer also has not allowed to see the faces of her children, she usually shares some photographs with them, of course, taking care that the identity of the children and that they are seen as little as possible. However, her most recent Instagram story shows a disturbing photograph that was taken while holding her baby.

The black and white image shows the “Heavy Girls” actress with her son wrapped in a baby wrap and her pet Finny, who were probably out for a walk, as you can even see the dog’s leash. Although without more detail the photo could go unnoticed, neither for Seyfried, nor for his followers it happened that way.

The particular thing about the photograph is that behind the actress there is a window of a store and through it, the face of an unknown man seems to look out and see, with a disturbing expression, the moment captured.

Read also: How do the protagonists of “Heavy Girls” currently look?



The man’s expression is disconcerting as he keeps his eyebrows raised, as if in surprise, while paying attention to the event that the actress lived outside the store. Even the protagonist of “Letters to Juliet” circled the man in red, but gave no further explanation about the strange moment.

Read also: Fans of Amanda Seyfried ask not to share intimate photos of the actress