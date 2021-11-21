All the intimacy of Katy Perry’s romantic birthday

Singer Katy Perry fulfilled 37 years and decided to celebrate it in luxury in Los Cabos with her husband and a few friends. It was not just a romantic getaway, or a birthday more, but of an intimate and joyful encounter.

The reality is that it was her husband, the actor Orlando Bloom who consented to the singer Katy Perry that you celebrate your birthday in the paradisiacal beaches of Los Cabos. Undoubtedly, because of the images that were seen, they celebrated to the fullest.

All the intimacy of Katy Perry’s birthday

While neither Orlando Bloom neither Katy Perry Lately they tend to be shown a lot on social networks and – much less talk about their life as a couple – this time they could see all the privacy of the romantic birthday Of the singer. It should be noted that the fact that they are more reserved occurred from the fact that they became parents.

However, this time they broke the rules and it was all due to the singer’s celebration. It was through his Instagram that Orlando decided to show in images a little of the privacy of the romantic birthday from his wife after a wonderful dinner.

In one of the photos that could be seen, the interpreter of ‘California Gurls’ was in front of her cake, just at the moment where she was asking for her 3 wishes.

Likewise, in another image she could be seen tenderly embraced by the father of her daughter who, surprisingly, took the opportunity to write: “We celebrate life, love and it’s fun. I will celebrate you today and every day. I love you”.

Katy Perry celebrated her birthday with friends, luxury and in a big way

After such a demonstration of love, the messages from friends were swift, although the one that attracted the most attention was that of Katy herself, who replied: “Daddy, I’m still hungover.”

In the same vein, the singer confirmed that, after that dinner, the party continued, remembering that she was not only accompanied by her husband, but that for days her entire group of friends had also been enjoying the paradisiacal Mexican beaches

How’s it going? Excellent getaway from birthday, Katy Perry!