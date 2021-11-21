“All of Germany is one big outbreak.” The country enters a national emergency due to COVID

The European country is going through its third consecutive day in which it exceeds 50 thousand infections; regular medical care in Germany is no longer guaranteed given hospital occupancy at full capacity.

By Frank Jordans

BERLIN, November 20 (AP) .- Germany I enter in a “State of national emergency” due to the upturn of the COVID-19 infectionsthe Director of the country’s Disease Control Agency said on Friday.

Regular medical care can no longer be guaranteed in some parts of the country because hospitals and intensive care units are at full capacity, said Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute.

The air force confirmed a report in the daily Bild that said it was preparing to assist in the transfer of patients to clinics with empty beds.

“All of Germany is one big outbreak,” Wieler told reporters in Berlin. “This is a state of national emergency. We have to pull the emergency brake ”.

The official called for urgent additional measures to stop the increase in infections, which exceeded 50,000 for the third day in a row. The Robert Koch Institute also confirmed 201 new deaths, bringing the national total to 98,739 since the start of the pandemic.

His statements coincided with the approval in the upper house of parliament of a series of new measures to control the outbreak. The initiatives, proposed by the center-left alliance that will form the government after the general elections on September 26, include requiring a proof of vaccination, of having recently overcome the disease or a negative test for the virus to access community workplaces or to public transport.

On the other hand, the outgoing Chancellor, Angela Merkel, agreed with the governors of the 16 states to introduce a new threshold linked to the number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. Some regions are also considering making the vaccine mandatory for some professional groups such as medical personnel and workers in nursing homes.

Neighboring Austria, immersed in the fourth wave of the pandemic, announced that it will extend the confinement that it decreed last week also to the vaccinated population as of Monday, and that the vaccine will be mandatory from February.

These measures are not currently on the table in Germany, where the outgoing government and the tripartite alliance that aspires to replace it are at odds over the response to the pandemic.

Health Minister Jens Spahn called on Friday for a “common national effort” to tackle the increase in infections.