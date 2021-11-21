Alejandro Sanz devastated by the loss of a very dear family member

Alejandro Sanz confessed that he was going through one of the saddest moments in his life after the death of his cousin David, a person who, according to what the singer expressed on his social networks, was someone very close and special.

“It is difficult for me to speak when helplessness and grief invade me. Today the world would be more beautiful and generous if it had kept you with us … your family, your friends and all those who love you unconditionally “, began his emotional letter addressed to his deceased relative.

In the text that is accompanied by a gallery of images that highlights the moments that the Spanish artist shared with his blood relative as a tribute, Sanz added:

“Who knows me knows that for me, my family, my clan, it is my everything. And this all is incomplete. I don’t know if hope has played a trick on us … or it was you, who held on to life with all your strength and heart. That’s why it’s so hard for us to say goodbye to you, David, my cousin. My dear cousin. A wonderful being with whom everything I shared was good. He has been loved and tucked away at all times. Engraving in my memory the last phrase he said to me: “the only thing that matters in life is good people” And you, David, have been. I love you and we love you ”.

Alejandro Sanz with cousin David / Mexico Agency

Despite not specifying the reasons for the death, in his words the singer-songwriter hinted that his cousin suffered from a serious illness against which he was fighting.

Following his message, the followers, friends and colleagues of the “Corazón Partío” interpreter, including Sara Carbonero, Paula Echevarría and Luis Fonsi, have expressed their condolences and respects for their family member.