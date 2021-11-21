A true fan! Jennifer Lawrence talked about her reaction to seeing a renowned singer on set

USA. – Jennifer Lawrence commented on his fanaticism for Ariana Grande, since the singer was part of the cast of the tape of Netflix “Don´t Look Up”. It seems that during the recordings he could not hide his admiration and even used to spend time with the artist in his hotel room.

In a series of questions asked for the BAFTA, the actress said that Ariana Grande he is simply incapable of making bad music. Something that fills her with admiration and that she has recently been able to control her fanaticism while she is in the presence of the young woman. It is that she felt ashamed to say how much he haunted her during the recordings.

One of the anecdotes of Jennifer Lawrence It was inside the trailer for Ariana as she began to prepare to play her character. The actress was surprised to see all the makeup and hairstyle bags that were in the place and asked if she lived there. The Oscar winner really does feel a little weird remembering some of her reactions around the singer.

The director of the tape, Adam McKay, took the opportunity to annoy Lawrence by telling him that Ariana Grande could not bear it. Grande wasn’t the only big celebrity she got to work with on the movie. Netflix, since it also had Leonardo Dicaprio and Meryl streep. Although everything indicates that she was able to remain calm near the legends of the cinema, but not with the singer of “Thank You Next “.

It is not known if Ariana Grande felt the same about Jennifer Lawrence, since the latter is a world celebrity recognized for her great acting ability. In addition, he has proven to be very humble in his everyday life and always excited for the people he works with. Celebrity fans would be happy to see them being friends from now on.