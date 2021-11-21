A robbery to the Bank of Spain with ‘Way Down’ rivals on the billboard with Megan Fox

Director of ‘REC ‘Jaume Balagueró directs an international cast led by Freddie Highmore in the heist thriller ‘Way down ‘ who faces Megan Fox, star of ‘Till Death’ on the weekend card.

Other Spanish premieres of the week are ‘Care with what you wish for’, a Christmas comedy by Fernando Colomo starring Dani Rovira, ‘Lemon bread with poppy seeds’ by Benito Zambrano or the musical by Carlos Saura’ The king of the whole world ‘.

‘Way Down’, a spectacular robbery of the Bank of Spain

The celebration of the final of the World Cup in South Africa is the moment chosen by a gang led by a young and brilliant engineer (Freddie Highmore) to perpetrate a robbery at the Bank of Spain vault in ‘Way Down’, the new film by Jaume Balagueró (REC).

Luis Tosar and José Coronado as head of security lead the Spanish share of the cast of this action thriller, one of Telecinco Cinema’s big bets for this year after the delay due to the pandemic.

Megan Fox in a bloody game of cat and mouse

After a romantic evening at her secluded lake house, Emma (Megan Fox) wakes up handcuffed to her late husband (Eoin Macken). Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight hitmen to escape her husband’s twisted plan.

SK Dale makes his directing debut with ‘Till Death,’ a cat and mouse thriller from independent studio Screen Media Films, which also stars Eoin Macken and ‘thugs’ Callan Mulvey and Jack Roth.

A colomo Christmas comedy with Dani Roviera and Sacristán

Dani Rovira, the Mexican Cecilia Suárez and the brand-new National Film Award José Sacristán star in Fernando Colomo’s first Christmas comedy directed at a family audience, ‘Beware what you wish for’.

Miguel (Rovira) and Tamara (Suárez) decide to spend Christmas with their young children in the family cabin on the mountain. Grandfather Benigno (José Sacristán), endowed with magical powers, cannot accompany them, but the children steal his magic ball that grants wishes to those who possess it and with it they end up sowing chaos.

A history of urban women by Benito Zambrano

‘Lemon bread with poppy seeds’, the new film by Benito Zambrano, adapts a novel by Cristina Campos that tells the story of Anna (Eva Martín) and Marina (Elia Galera), two sisters separated in their adolescence who meet each other. new to sell a bakery they have inherited from a mysterious woman they think they don’t know.

The action takes place in Valldemosa, in the Balearic Islands and Zambrano defines it as a story about ‘women who with freedom and courage decide to assert themselves by taking charge of their lives and their future’.

The story behind the creation of the ‘Eiffel’ tower

Romain Duris and Emma Mackey play Gustave Eiffel and Adrienne Bourgès, respectively, in this epic story about the creation of one of the most recognizable buildings in the world: the Eiffel Tower.

Directed by Martin Bourboulon, the film opens with Gustave Eiffel already at the peak of fame after ending his collaboration on the Statue of Liberty. The French government pressures him to design something spectacular for the World’s Fair in Paris in 1889, but Eiffel is initially not interested.

‘The belly of the sea’, poetic look at a shipwreck from 1816

The Mallorcan filmmaker Agustí Villaronga, author of ‘Pa negre’ (2010), proposes in ‘El belly del mar’ a free and poetic version of a text by Alessandro Baricco about the sinking of a French frigate in 1816 in a film that reflects on the shipwrecks of our time. Shot in black and white in Majorcan, the film stars Roger Casamajor, Òscar Kapoya, Mumi Diallo and Armando Buika.

A documentary dives into ‘The Secret Life of Trees’

‘The secret life of trees’, a ‘bestseller’ of which more than two million copies were sold in the world, is at the origin of the documentary of the same title that the German director Jörg Adolph has recreated combining the classic documentary format of nature with anecdotes from the life of the writer of that book, Peter Wohlleben.

Carlos Saura and Vittorio Storaro propose a Mexican musical

Four decades after “Blood Weddings”, which Carlos Saura shot with flamenco in the soul of the film, the Aragonese director and his cinematographer Vittorio Storaro culminate their relationship with this new cinematographic proposal with which they delve into music popular and traditional Mexican, “The King of All the World”.

A music documentary about the Sparks

They’ve made headlines in recent months as the authors of the soundtrack to Leos Carax’s “Annette,” but the Sparks have been around for nearly five decades. A documentary by Edgar Wright, director of “Last Night in Soho” or “Baby Driver”, reviews the story of the brothers Ron and Russell that has produced 25 studio albums.

‘Tick, Tick … Boom’, a musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Set in 1990 and based on Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, this Lin-Manuel Miranda movie for Netflix tells the story of Jon, an aspiring playwright who works as a waiter in New York while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.

‘The dancing revolution’ tells the story of the chillers

Documentary directed by Julia Rebato and Eli Martín that traces the history of Las Chillers, a leading musical group of the Madrid underground and the defense of LGTBIQ + rights, six women who got together in order to have fun and have fun and who ended up leading a revolution with music, free love and good vibes.

‘Caring for the sun’, a Bolivian family drama in Titicaca

“Cuidando al Sol” is the first individual film as director of the also Bolivian screenwriter and producer Catalina Razzini, a feature film made in 2021 that portrays in 85 minutes the daily life of a family from the Yumani community next to the great Lake Titicaca.

‘Sigena’s dream’, the puzzle of the Romanesque Sistine Chapel

Author of documentaries on Caravaggio or Leonardo Da Vinci, the Mexican Jesús Garcés Lambert is now investigating the life of the astrophysicist Juan, born in Villanueva de Sigena, who, encouraged by the memories and memory of his grandparents, decides to undertake the greatest project of his life: recreate the Chapter House of the Sigena Monastery.