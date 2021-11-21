a powerful husband, four dogs and two clone children

A fashion icon on Instagram, mother of a large family, actress with success in film and television and powerful production company in Hollywood. At 45 years old, Reese witherspoon has evolved to pass from his first roles In films like ‘Cruel Intentions’ or the mythical film ‘A very legal blonde’ to be one of the most important women in the industry. All this without losing an iota of his characteristic sympathy.

Her nose as a producer began in ‘A very legal blonde 2’ and was consolidated when ‘Wild Soul’, her second feature film produced with her company Pacific Standard Film, got two Oscar nominations. Good fault that Reese threw himself into that role behind the cameras has her current husband, Jim Toth.

In 2016, the actress assured ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ that her husband played an important role in his decision to create a production company. “He said, ‘You should produce movies. You read more books than anyone I know. You should buy some of them and turn them into movies“he explained.

Another key factor was try to change the macho rules of the game in the cinema: “I remember being in shootings in which I was the only woman there. Maybe there was one working in costumes. They were the ones I approached when I was just a child,” he said recently to ‘Vanity Fair’. In that interview he also spoke about his commitment to increase the number of female professionals in films and also include LGBT characters.

Jim and Reese have been married since 2011. And who is he? You ask. Unlike Reese’s first husband, the actor Ryan philippe (who is also the father of her two older children, Ava and Deacon), Jim is not a screen star. “She loves that he is not a celebrity”a source told ‘People’ when they first started dating in 2010.

But that he is not famous does not mean that he is not very influential in the mecca of cinema. In 2010, Jim Toth became co-director of the film talent department at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which represents many of the best talents in Hollywood. He spent 23 years at the agency and personally represented stars such as Matthew McConaughey, Robert Downey Jr. or Salma Hayek.

They both got engaged after less than a year of relationship and they were married at Reese’s ranch in Ojai, California in 2011. Their children Ava and Deacon participated in the wedding, just a year later Reese and Jim’s son, Tennessee James Toth, born.

The two oldest show a clone resemblance to their mother, especially Ava phillippe, who at 21 is already exhibiting a promising career on the runway. We often see them posing together, like last Christmas when they they portrayed for a festive image with matching sweaters. By the way, they did a bit of publicity for the brand of the protagonist of the series ‘Big Little Lies’, Draper james. And based on the almost two million likes it accumulates, the idea worked perfectly.

The actress and her husband bought each other in early 2020 an incredible mansion in Brentwood, California, for 16 million dollars. According to ‘Architectural Digest’, it is built in the English style and has just over 880 m2, with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

In addition to their children, Jim and Reese share their huge house with their four dogs, always very present on the actress’s social networks. Minnie, Hank, Lou and Major They are the four dogs that are part of a big happy family.