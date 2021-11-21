A Nicole Kidman thriller and other series that will hook you this summer

If you have already prepared the books that you are going to take on vacation, it is time to choose the series to which you are going to dedicate more than one afternoon-night, or a nap … Among the latest releases and those to come in August, we propose the new thriller Nicole Kidman, the comedy that everyone talks about (and that was the most talked about at the Emmys), a funny teenage parody or a mysterious fiction on an idyllic island.

Modern Love 2

Continues the entertaining series of independent stories exploring love and human connections, based on a column in The New York Times. If in its first season the protagonists were Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Andy Garca and Julia Garner, in this second Garrett Hedlund, Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, Anna Paquin and Miranda Richardson occupy the casting.

Premiere August 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

SentenceMovistar +

3-episode miniseries produced by the BBC, which is preceded by exceptional reviews. It tells the story of Mark Cobden (Sean Bean), a respectable citizen, family man and teacher, who is thrown in jail for running over and killing a man while under the influence of alcohol. In prison, he has to seek the protection of an official (Stephen Graham). A first-rate script, two great protagonists and an addictive tension.

Premiere on August 23 on Movistar +.

Only murders in the buildingDisney +

Three strangers who share an obsession with investigating real crimes are suddenly caught up in one. A fun black comedy with touches of a thriller set in New York, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Premiere August 31 on Disney +.

Mr cormanAppleTV +

Written, directed and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, chronicles the daily life of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade. Things have not turned out the way he wanted; His dream of a musical career has not gone well and he is now teaching at a school in the San Fernando Valley. Also, his ex-fiancée has eloped with his best friend from high school. Unsurprisingly, Josh is full of doubts.

Premiere August 6 on AppleTV +.

Everything will be alrightMovistar +

A series of 10 episodes different and original. Nicholas is a 25-year-old neurotic who visits his single father and his two half-sisters, one of whom is autistic. Although he has never been very present in their lives, the news that his father is terminally ill presents a new reality to all of them: Nicholas will have to take care of them, proving to be the mature person that everyone expects him to be.

Premiere on August 20 on Movistar +.

Ted lasso

Probably the funniest series you can see on television right now. It tells the story of a football coach who is, above all, a very good person and perhaps naive. When he signs for a team in the English league, his vision of things changes completely and his inexperience begins to pay off. It was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards and its lead, Jason Sudeikis, won the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy.

Premiered July 23 on AppleTV +.

The White Lotus

Series set in an exclusive Hawaiian resort created by screenwriter Mike White, himself from Iluminada (Laura Dern’s excellent series). There are six episodes that focus on the vacation of various characters in a seemingly idyllic place. Guests relax and rejuvenate in paradise, but with each passing day a darker complexity emerges in the lives of these perfect travelers and giggling hotel employees.

Premiered July 12 on HBO.

I neverNetflix

Season 2 of this hilarious teen rom-com about the life of an Indian girl who feels weird in America. Follow the passage from adolescence to maturity through situations that reveal the contrast between cultures. It is inspired by the own life of Mindy Kaling, producer and writer of the series. Its protagonist, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, embroiders a role as naive as it is scathing and refreshing.

Released July 15 on Netflix.

Nine perfect strangersAmazon Prime Video

8-episode series based on the best-seller of The New York Times by Australian author Liane Moriarty, is produced by the teams responsible for and The Undoing.

Shot in Australia, the series is set in an exclusive health and wellness center that promises recovery and transformation as nine stressed-out urbanites attempt to embark on the path to a better way of life. The resort’s director, Masha (Nicole Kidman), watches over them during the 10-day retreat with a mission to revitalize their exhausted minds and bodies. However, these 9 strangers have no idea what to expect.

Premiere August 20 on Amazon Prime Video.