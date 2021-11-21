A doctor removed a healthy organ instead of a tumor. Instead of suing for malpractice, this Mexican decided to forgive him | Univision Health News

Lorena Junco Margain’s life changed forever the moment she entered the operating room for a simple surgery where a tumor would be removed. He didn’t know it, but when he left he would have one less organ, a completely healthy one that the doctor should never have touched. Without it, all essential functions of your body would be compromised.
It was about nothing less than the adrenal gland which, through the production of hormones, Helps regulate metabolism, immune system, blood pressure, and other essential functions.
Humans have two – one on top of each kidney – but Instead of leaving the healthy gland intact, the surgeon removed it and left the defective one with the tumor in its place.
Lorena would lose years and quality of life as a consequence. It would never be the same again.
But he would learn about that much later.
He left the clinic believing that the surgery had been successful and that eventually the exhausting fatigue, palpitations and unexplained symptoms that he suffered for months before coming up with the diagnosis would disappear.
Two wounds: error and lies
When far from improving, she felt worse than ever, Lorena Junco Margain believed she was crazy.
“They lie to me and I say: well, I’m crazy because they’ve already corrected my problem and I got worse. There were days when I couldn’t even get out of bed “, tells Univision Noticias.
Determined to hide the error, the renowned surgeon ruled out what was happening as a simple post-traumatic stress syndrome, a product of the series of circumstances that this Mexican -mother of three- had faced shortly before when she suddenly moved to Texas, with eight months of pregnancy to escape insecurity in your country.
It wasn’t until after he passed out and ended up in an emergency room a month later that he learned that the surgeon had made an unforgivable and irreversible mistake: he removed the wrong adrenal gland and covered it up.
The other gland, the one with the tumor was still there and had made her heart swell to the point of generating intense palpitations.
The doctor finally told him what had happened not out of conviction or remorse, but because a trusted family endocrinologist reviewed Lorena’s X-rays identified the mistake and practically forced him to confess over the phone to her what had happened.
” The first thing that came to mind when I received that call was that I was not crazy. Everything I felt was validated. What they called anxiety was actually the aftermath of an enlarged heart. But it took me a lot to process, ”he says.
There was no time to assimilate it because he was faced with a medical emergency: he had to consult other specialists who, although they could never correct the error or replace the lost healthy gland, had to find a way to stabilize it, remove the tumor that remained in his body and try to save part of the only gland he had left.
The error took Lorena between 9 and 11 years of life expectancy. During the conversation the doctor never apologized. In the United States, the legal implications of doing so could often be interpreted in court as an admission of guilt.
An unsolicited forgiveness in an unforgiving system
In a country like the United States, where there are an average of 15,000 to 19,000 lawsuits per year for malpractice or medical malpractice, the initial reaction of Lorena and her family was as expected: to sue the doctor and make him pay for their mistake.
“As a child I remember hearing the story of the woman who became a millionaire because they spilled a cup of hot coffee on her … The first instinct was to stabilize myself and then do justice in a country where the law also applies”, He says.
Counting on the economic resources to pay for it, he assembled a legal team of seven such specialized lawyers, including one who had previously been an adrenal gland surgeon.
The case was without loss: it was clear that the doctor had made a serious mistake.
But the process was distorted.
“Since lawyers take commissions depending on the amount received, they wanted to get creative. They told me that I should appear to be a middle-class immigrant – when I was not, to show the emotional damage that the mistake had caused my children. They wanted me to appear to be more of a victim, but I was already a victim and not through necessity of all that. Then began a destruction out of proportion”.
From victim to perpetrator
Ethically something was not right. Between insurers, lawyers and others, the matter became dehumanized. ” The interests of the lawyers and mine were not aligned because what I wanted was to prevent that from happening to others “.
Countries like New Zealand or Sweden have managed to avoid this through a ‘no-fault’ system in which, unlike what happens in the US, medical negligence must not be proven in order for the patient to receive compensation.
Somehow, by being part of a legal crusade that would harm the doctor, Lorena felt that she went from being exclusively a victim to also assuming the role of a perpetrator. “I didn’t want that. Since I experienced what it is like for someone to destroy your life, I did not wish it on anyone else ”.
The turning point came during a conversation with his legal advisors: “When I asked the lawyers what would change in the system with all this and they replied that nothing, that with that I could buy a large house or build a foundation, it was when I fell note that you had two options: or invested what little energy and time he had in healing, or destroying. And if I destroyed, that caused me pain too. My punishment was not going to change anything in the system ”.
He then did the unthinkable: forgive the doctor.
“Financially thank God I did not need the money and I wanted to speak out for those who have no other option but to sue because they need those resources. I decided to view what had happened to me as an opportunity to make an impact and be proactive as a patient.”.
He would transform his personal journal into an autobiographical book with the aim of helping other people.
Face to face with the doctor
That he wasn’t going to sue was something he had to tell the surgeon face to face.
Accompanied by her husband, whom she made promise to remain silent, she steeled herself and scheduled a meeting with a doctor to read him a letter.
“When he saw us, he tried to dominate the conversation by telling me that in decades of practice he had never had medical malpractice and that he did pro-bono work and other things. I interrupted him and said: I want you to know how the last two years of my life have been spent in hospitals and in which I have missed sharing and watching my children grow”.
The doctor remained impassive until she asked a question: “What would you have done differently if I were your daughter.”
“There the tears came to him and he admitted that he never read the report but rather the conclusion of my studies. That he never saw the images, but rather the conclusion of the X-ray and that when he entered, he did not feel to verify that the tumor was present, but entered and removed, ”he says in conversation with Univision Noticias.
Vindicated, she then enunciated a liberating phrase: “I tell you that I forgive you and that I know that you are a good person and that it will not happen again.”
He asked her that from now on when she was in front of each patient, she asked herself what she would do if that person on the table were her daughter.
Later, Lorena learned that the surgeon who had committed malpractice in her case had later healed a friend, the wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves.
“At the time of the surgery I didn’t know it was him, but then I realized that it was the same doctor who committed malpractice on you and, in some way, I want to thank you for having confronted him because I know that after that conversation you had with he went to the surgeries with a different approach ”, says Alves during an interview with Lorena.
Forgiveness is a muscle
To forgive a decision that this Mexican woman must reaffirm daily when she has to take blood tests, attend countless medical appointments, inject herself with hormones or simply see herself in the mirror, because her body is no longer, nor has the vitality of before. The anger and helplessness are still there and Lorena learned to accommodate them.
These last few days have been particularly difficult as the piece of adrenal gland that Nancy Perrier, the head of endocrinological surgery at the Mayo Clinic and her highly skilled team managed to rescue by removing the tumor in a second surgery, has stopped working.
“I got angry again, I cried so much to think at what moment this man deprived me of my plans,” he confesses.
But now you know that – just like the lotus flower that must go through the mud before reaching the surface of the ponds to flourish – people need difficult circumstances to grow.
Suffering is necessary for happiness, it is one of the great morals of his book On my way to Casa Lotus, which is already among the best sellers according to some rankings and which will soon be available in Spanish.
To other patients, he insists on the importance of becoming advocates for their own health and not inhibiting themselves from questioning their doctors if they feel something is wrong. “For reasons of education the position of the doctor is one of authority and knowledge and I never considered doubting the doctors. But you have to raise your voice and trust your instincts. “