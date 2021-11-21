A 40,000-year-old natural cave bear cemetery is found in Russia in a cave that has never been trodden by man

The experts found more than 300 intact ribs, vertebrae and tubular bones from 18 bear specimens, mostly female.

Russian paleontologists discovered last August skeletal remains of 18 bears of the caves who lived 40,000 years ago in a cave never trodden by man in the Russian region of Perm. In total, more than 300 intact ribs, vertebrae, and tubular bones of extinct animals, mostly corresponding to females.

The experts pointed out that the integrity of the bones found on previous occasions in this area had been disturbed by the presence of human activity, something that did not happen in the natural cemetery discovered, collects Siberian Times this November 15.

“In Prokoshev cave we have the opportunity to study the structure unaltered from a natural cemetery, obtaining unique information on the ecology and biology of that time, “said lead researcher Dr. Dmitri Guimránov, from the Institute of Plant and Animal Ecology of the Ural branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“Finding 15 skulls in two expeditions is a great success,” said the scientist in his recent statements, explaining that it is a difficult task to find necropolis of large carnivorous mammals from the Late Pleistocene.

Experts determined that some of the bears died during hibernation, and are waiting to analyze the teeth to find out how these animals fed.