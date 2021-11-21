5 Things You Should Know This Tuesday, November 9: Astroworld Organizers Have A History Of Security Breaches

What might the end of the covid-19 pandemic look like? Most Americans say that Biden does not pay attention to the most important problems. Daniel Ortega runs into international condemnation after the disputed elections. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

Astroworld developer has a history of security breaches

Live Nation Entertainment, the company that organized the Astroworld festival in which eight people died, has been cited about a dozen times for numerous security concerns, including an incident in 2012 in which an employee died. While the investigation continues, Travis Scott – who had previously been charged in connection with the chaos of a crowd in 2017 – said he will pay for the funerals of the victims.

What might the end of the covid-19 pandemic look like?

It is highly unlikely that the United States, much less the world, will be able to completely eliminate the new coronavirus that causes covid-19. But the day will come when it will cease to be a pandemic, when cases are no longer out of control and hospitals are not at great risk of overflowing with patients. Many experts predict that the spread of the coronavirus will look and feel more like seasonal flu.

Covid-19 survivor returns to hospital to apologize to doctors 2:15

CNN poll: Most Americans say Biden doesn’t pay attention to the biggest issues

One year away from the 2022 midterm elections, 58% of Americans say that President Joe Biden hasn’t paid enough attention to the nation’s biggest issues, as most disapprove of the way he’s handling his job as president, according to a new CNN poll by SSRS. More than a third consider the economy to be the most urgent problem facing the country.

Poll: 48% approve of Biden’s management as president 1:23

Daniel Ortega meets international rejection

Daniel Ortega “eliminated all credible electoral competition, depriving the Nicaraguan people of their right to freely choose their representatives” and virtually turning the country into an “autocratic” regime, the European Union said after Sunday’s disputed elections, where according to the Council Electoral Suprema, the alliance led by the Sandinista National Liberation Front leads the results with more than 70% of the votes.

Solís: Nicaragua will suffer isolation after elections 0:59

Obama lashes out at Trump at COP26 for “four years of active hostility”

Former President Barack Obama attended COP26, the international climate conference in Glasgow, because the United States’ climate envoy John Kerry knew that the Biden administration needed help to convince the world that the country really does take it on. serious the fight against climate change. This was his message.

Obama says action is lacking to control climate change 12:45

At coffee time

A distress signal she learned on TikTok helps a teenager’s rescue

A North Carolina teenager who had gone missing was rescued by Kentucky police after she asked for help with a hand gesture known on TikTok for depicting domestic violence, according to police.

Missing teen asks for help with gesture she learned on TikTok 1:33

Why do women feel pressured to wax?

Google “when did women start …” and one of the first search suggestions that comes up is “when did women start waxing?” The answer goes back centuries. Hair removal has shaped gender dynamics, functioned as a class signifier, and defined notions of femininity.

Penis worms were the hermit crabs of their time

In the depths of ancient seas, more than 500 million years ago, phallic-shaped creatures known as penis worms seized empty shells to protect themselves from predators, a behavior best known today of hermit crabs.

Vin Diesel begs Dwayne Johnson to return for ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Vin Diesel is asking Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to end their highly-known feud and rejoin “Fast & Furious” by the end of the saga. “My little brother Dwayne … the time has come “he wrote next to a photo of them facing each other.

Meet the “bullet” plane that could revolutionize business travel

Is it an egg, a blimp, or a bullet? However you imagine the shape of the Otto Celera 500L, it will turn heads. It is unlike any other aircraft, and for good reason: it has unique aerodynamics.

They present the Celera 500L, the bullet plane 1:27

The number of the day

US $ 30,000 million

This is the amount that Tesla lost in market value on Monday, after millions of Elon Musk followers on Twitter voted in favor of him selling 10% of their shares in the company.

Tesla shares fall after Musk poll 0:51

Quote of the day

“We are the best club in the world and I will work hard to achieve success. Barça is not allowed to draw or lose, they must win every game ”.

This was the message of Xavi Hernández when he was officially presented as the new coach of FC Barcelona, ​​with the aim of straightening out a season that appears to be very complicated.

Xavi Hernández, to rebuild a fallen team 1:17

Day selection

And to finish…

See Adele’s ‘bloopers’ that drove her followers crazy

The internet goes crazy with Adele’s ‘bloopers’ ‘reel’ 1:40

Adele drove her followers crazy with the publication of the ‘bloopers’ of her single “Easy On Me”. Look at the scenes that didn’t appear in the video clip.