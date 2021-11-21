18 actor / actress couples you’ve probably confused more than once

You sit down to watch a movie or a series, and when the protagonist appears on the screen you are left wondering if he is that actor that you like so much, or that other one you saw last week in another feature film. Jessica chastain and Bryce dallas howard, Tom hardy and Logan marshall-green, and Steve Martin and Leslie nielsen They are some of those pairs of actors and actresses that raise the most doubts when it comes to referring to them. But there is some more.

In fact, some actors and actresses have told on more than one occasion how viewers have confused them with other colleagues. Many of these mistakes by fans end up becoming funny anecdotes. For example, Ralph Fiennes has been congratulated on his performance in Revenge: Istanbul Connection. A pleasant event if it weren’t for the fact that the protagonist is Liam Neeson, who one day signed as Fiennes when a fan was mistaken. This and other witty anecdotes, you can see in the following video:

On SensaCine We wanted to make a compilation with some of the stars of the film and television scene that we most often confuse when we see on screen. A total of 18 pairs of performers whose names you may have changed on occasion. Discover them all and tell us which are those actors or actresses that you always confuse!

