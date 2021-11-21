16 method actors who took things too far

If a coworker sends me a dead pig, I quit.
You may be familiar with the term “method acting,” a technique that prompts actors to use their own experiences and emotions for roles. This can also mean that they try to live like the character, even when the cameras are off.
Of course, this approach – or its pursuit – can cause some people to take everything very (net very) seriously. Here are some actors who really went to the extreme:
1.
Lady Gaga spoke with an Italian accent for nine months while filming House of gucci.
2.
Ashton Kutcher was hospitalized twice for pancreatitis while preparing to play Steve Jobs in Jobs.
3.
Michael B. Jordan needed therapy after isolating himself while playing Killmonger in Black panther.
Four.
Jared Leto sent his castmates a dead pig while playing the Joker in Suicide Squad.
5.
Robert Pattinson tried to vomit, lick mud, urinate, put rocks in his shoes and get drunk while filming. The lighthouse.
6.
Daniel Day-Lewis refused to leave the wheelchair and injured two ribs while filming My Left Foot.
7.
Halle Berry tried the method performance by not bathing for 10 days, to play a crack addict in Jungle fever.
8.
Jamie Dornan followed a woman exiting the London Underground to prepare for her role as a serial killer in The Fall.
10.
Jamie Foxx had his eyes glued for 14 hours a day while playing musician Ray Charles in Ray.
12.
Gary Oldman smoked some of Churchill’s favorite cigars, which cost about $ 20,000, while filming. Darkest hour, and poisoned himself with nicotine.
13.
Kate Winslet lived alone in a cottage by the sea that ran out of power too often as she prepared for Ammonite.
14.
Dustin Hoffman slapped Meryl Streep and teased her about her recently deceased boyfriend on the set of Kramer V. Kramer.
fifteen.
Forest Whitaker stayed in character by playing Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The last king of Scotland even off-set — to the point where his family stopped talking to him.
16.
Finally, Will Smith said that he really fell in love with his co-star from Six Degrees of Separation, Stockard Channing, during filming.
