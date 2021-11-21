16 method actors who took things too far

If a coworker sends me a dead pig, I quit.

You may be familiar with the term “method acting,” a technique that prompts actors to use their own experiences and emotions for roles. This can also mean that they try to live like the character, even when the cameras are off.

Of course, this approach – or its pursuit – can cause some people to take everything very (net very) seriously. Here are some actors who really went to the extreme:

1.

Lady Gaga spoke with an Italian accent for nine months while filming House of gucci.

“It’s been three years since I started working on it and I’ll be totally honest and transparent: I lived like her (Reggiani) for a year and a half,” she told British Vogue.

The immersion caused some “psychological difficulties” for Gaga, who went out for a walk for the first time in two months and thought she was still on the set of the movie.


2.

Ashton Kutcher was hospitalized twice for pancreatitis while preparing to play Steve Jobs in Jobs.

Ashton tried to follow Steve Jobs’s frugivorous diet in real life, which didn’t work out very well.

According to his wife, Mila Kunis: “It was very stupid. At one point I was only eating grapes … we ended up in the hospital twice. With pancreatitis! It was real nonsense!”


3.

Michael B. Jordan needed therapy after isolating himself while playing Killmonger in Black panther.

“I spent a lot of time alone,” Michael explained. “I assumed that for Erik [Killmonger], his childhood was quite lonely. I didn’t have a lot of people to talk to about this place called Wakanda that didn’t exist. “


Four.

Jared Leto sent his castmates a dead pig while playing the Joker in Suicide Squad.

Just one of the examples of Jared’s method. He also sent Margot Robbie a live rat and got the rest of the cast and crew to refer to him as “Mistah J.” He only appears 10 minutes in this two-hour movie.


5.

Robert Pattinson tried to vomit, lick mud, urinate, put rocks in his shoes and get drunk while filming. The lighthouse.

Later, while talking about his role, he added: “I always say the same thing about people who do method acting, they only do it when their character is a jerk. You never see someone doing method for a charming character. “


6.

Daniel Day-Lewis refused to leave the wheelchair and injured two ribs while filming My Left Foot.

He also insisted that the team spoon-feed him as he played Christy Brown, an Irish entertainer who had cerebral palsy.


7.

Halle Berry tried the method performance by not bathing for 10 days, to play a crack addict in Jungle fever.

Halle had this to say about the role (which was her first in a movie): “It’s true I didn’t take a shower, ask Sam Jackson. He had to constantly smell me!”


8.

Jamie Dornan followed a woman exiting the London Underground to prepare for her role as a serial killer in The Fall.

“I followed in the footsteps of a woman who was coming out of the subway one day, to see how it felt to chase someone like that,” he explained. “I followed her for a couple of blocks and then I was like, ‘What are you doing?’


He also ate raw bison liver.


10.

Jamie Foxx had his eyes glued for 14 hours a day while playing musician Ray Charles in Ray.

The experience led him to have panic attacks during the first two weeks of filming as people left him stranded in different parts of the set, forgetting that he couldn’t find his way back.


In addition, he wore a bandage around his head for four weeks during filming, which caused him to break out with acne and suffer from buried hair.


12.

Gary Oldman smoked some of Churchill’s favorite cigars, which cost about $ 20,000, while filming. Darkest hour, and poisoned himself with nicotine.

“It’s Winston Churchill,” Gary said. “You can’t be Winston Churchill without a cigar.”


13.

Kate Winslet lived alone in a cottage by the sea that ran out of power too often as she prepared for Ammonite.

“It was so isolated, and it was so cold and noisy that when there was a big storm, the waves hit the windows of the house and the light would go out and I would just stand there thinking, ‘Kate, what are you doing? Go to the hotel. with everyone else, ‘”he added.


14.

Dustin Hoffman slapped Meryl Streep and teased her about her recently deceased boyfriend on the set of Kramer V. Kramer.

Later, Meryl reportedly told Dustin that if he wanted to use the emotional memory, he should use it on himself and not on her.


fifteen.

Forest Whitaker stayed in character by playing Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The last king of Scotland even off-set — to the point where his family stopped talking to him.

He also ate a lot of mashed bananas and beans, and learned Swahili and Kakwa.


16.

Finally, Will Smith said that he really fell in love with his co-star from Six Degrees of Separation, Stockard Channing, during filming.

“So when the movie ended, I went home and was dying to see Stockard. I was like, ‘Oh no! What have I done?’. That was my last experience with method acting, “he said.


This post was translated from English.

