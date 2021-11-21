10 times an actor’s parents in a movie were played by their real parents

The children of famous Hollywood actors are forced to live in the shadow of their parents. This is even more true when both father and son have careers on the big screen. Children are constantly being compared to their parents as they try to make a career for themselves.

Some parents and their children have taken advantage of their acting talents and played the roles of father and son on screen. This creates a more genuine relationship for the viewers and the actors cherish the experience of working with their parents forever.

10 Two of Sylvester Stallone’s sons starred in Rocky

Sylvester Stallone had not just one, but two of his sons in real life play his character’s son, Rocky Balboa Jr. in the filmsby Rocky. His youngest son, Seargeoh, played the role of a baby in Rocky II. Stallone’s other son, Sage, played the role in Rocky v with only 14 years.

The father / son duo continued to work together on the film Daylight from 1996 . Sage did not reprise his role in the film Rocky Balboa due to his commitments to another project. Sadly, he passed away in 2012 at the age of 36 from heart disease.

9 Meryl Streep has two acting daughters

Meryl Streep’s eldest daughter, Mamie Gummer, followed in his footsteps and became a professional actress. The mother-daughter duo starred in the 2015 film Ricki And The Flash. Streep plays rock star Ricki Randazzo, who is trying to reconnect with his children after being away for a long time.

One of his children is his daughter Julie, played by Streep’s royal daughter, Mamie Gummer. Streep and Gummer enjoyed working together on the set. Streep declared about her daughter “She is very good. I was very proud of her.” Streep’s other daughter, Grace, is also interested in acting.

8 Bruce Willis appeared alongside his daughter Rumer

Rumer Willis is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. She is no stranger to working on film projects with her parents. Before working with his father, he starred in the movies Now and Then and Striptease with his mother in the 90s.

Appeared in The Whole Nine Yards and Hostage , with his father. Rumer plays the daughter of a policeman in the 2005 film Hostage, played by her real father, Bruce Willis. She continued her acting career and even landed a role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

7 The Douglas family proves that it really does run in the family

The Douglases are known for being a family of actors in the Hollywood film industry. The 2003 movie It Runs in The Family proved exactly what the title says. The film features three generations of Douglase. Kirk Douglas, who had an extensive film career and recently passed away in 2020, plays the grandfather, Mitchell Gromberg.

Kirk’s son Michael plays Alex Gromberg, Mitchell’s son in the film. Michael’s real son Cameron plays Asher Gromberg, Mitchell’s grandson. Kirk’s ex-wife Diana Douglas even appears in the film as Mitchell’s wife.

6 This time, Tom Hanks’ son is the protagonist

Colin Hanks, Tom Hanks’ eldest son, starred in the 2008 film The great Buck Howard with his co-star John Malkovich. Colin plays the character of Troy Gable, who is an aspiring writer who goes against his father’s wishes that he become a lawyer.

Colin’s father, Tom, appears in the film as Troy’s father. John Malkovich’s character Buck Howard is based on the mentalist The Amazing Kreskin.

5 Henry Fonda would star in his last movie with his daughter

Jane Fonda acted alongside her real-life father, Henry Fonda, in the 1981 drama film On Golden Pond. Henry starred in movies for five decades. Jane plays Chelsea Thayer Wayne, who has a somewhat strained relationship with her father.

Henry plays Norman Thayer Jr. and his character’s wife is played by movie star Katharine Hepburn. Jane considers the proudest moment of her career to be the production of On Golden Pond and the delivery of the Oscar to his father five months before he died, since it was his last film.

4 James and Scott Caan also play characters with a strained relationship

Scott Caan is the son of veteran actor James Caan. James is known for many films, one of them for his portrayal of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. Scott is well known for his role as Detective Sergeant Danny Williams in Hawaii Five-0. In addition to acting, Scott was also part of the ’90s hip-hop group The Whooliganz. Wrote the 2009 movie Mercy and plays the character of Johnny Ryan.

The character also has a strained relationship with his father, Gerry Ryan, played by James Caan. The film premiered at the Cinevegas Festival in 2009.

3 Donald and Kiefer Sutherland play separated father and son

Donald Sutherland is another actor with a career in the Hollywood film industry for more than five decades. His son, Kiefer, is also known for his acting skills in films such as The missing child and Stand by Me.

The father / son duo stars Forsaken, a western movie released in 2015. Kiefer plays John Henry Clayton, who leaves the life of crime behind in hopes of mending the broken relationship between him and his father, the Reverend Samuel Clayton, played by Kiefer’s real father, Donald.

2 Ben Stiller starred alongside his father Jerry

Jerry Stiller, before starring in movies with his son, Ben, was part of a comedy duo named Stiller and Meara with his wife, Anne Meara. The couple were married until she died in 2015.

Jerry starred alongside his son, Ben, in several movies. Among them are Zoolander, Hot Pursuit, Heavyweights, and play father and son in the 2007 film The Heartbreak Kid. The Heartbreak Kid is a remake of the 1972 film of the same name. Jerry recently passed away in May 2020.

1 Will Smith and Jaden Smith star in a heartfelt movie together

The Smiths are another family full of acting talent. Will Smith starred in the movie’s honest true story in 2006 The Pursuit of Happyness and played the father of her son in real life, Jaden Smith. Will was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of single father Chris Gardner.

Jaden continued to pursue acting and returned to work with his father in 2013 for the film. After Earth. He also starred in the 2010 remake of Karate Kid alongside acting and martial arts superstar Jackie Chan.