10 behind-the-scenes images just for true movie fans

Uriel linares

‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’: 10 behind-the-scenes images just for true movie fans

How are you celebrating the 20th anniversary of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone? You might as well organize a marathon at home, since the entire saga is available in the HBO Max catalog. And if your thing is to collect anything related to the magical world of JK Rowling, then here you can find all the Funko Pop! available in the Amazon store.

And do not forget that a reunion with a large part of the cast is coming, among those confirmed is Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and the director, Chris Columbus, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs and many more. Now it’s time to show you a side of Hogwarts that you probably didn’t know with these 10 behind-the-scenes images, we recommend that you take a chocolate frog and a pack of sprinkles of all flavors from the cupboard to accompany this slideshow. Now check it out!

Harry also wore sports glasses

Albus Costume Test

Richard Harris played the most powerful wizard in the universe of Harry Potter, Albus Dumbledore, until his unfortunate death on October 25, 2002. Which is why this image of his wardrobe fitting as Albus is simply worth framing.

Platform 9 ¾

In this image we can see the director Chris Columbus explain to Daniel Radcliffe how he should arrange his body to create the scene of the magical access to Platform 9 ¾.

Scolding McGonagall

The first time Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) talks about the Philosopher’s Stone in front of Professor McGonagall (Maggie smith), they were in a classroom at Hogwarts and this is how this moment was lived, in the year 2000.

Rupert in makeup

This is how it looked Rupert grint while I waited in the makeup room to have it combed and small details put in, according to the likeable Ron Weasley.

Necessary retouching

Although they were child actors, there were certain details that the makeup team had to take care of, one of them was Harry’s scar (Daniel Radcliffe), which was retouched.

Daniel imitating his director

About to meet the Sorting Hat

