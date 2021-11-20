Yankees protect and put roster of 40 to five prospects

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
23

The movements of the designations for assignment in the New York Yankees of Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor and Tyler Wade create space on the poster for the selections of the prospects Oswaldo Cabrera, Ron Marinaccio, Everson Pereira, Stephen Ridings and JP Sears for the 40-man roster. That prevents all five from being selected by other clubs in the Rule 5 Draft.

As for the prospects involved, Ridings may be the best known. The great right-hander already made his major league debut last season as a replacement for COVID-19. While he only worked five innings of relief, he seemed like a potential weapon late in the game. Ridings averaged 97 MPH on his fastball and whiffed a whopping 18.9% of his pitches. The 26-year-old also posted dominant numbers in the high minors:

Cabrera is the most respected of the group, according to Baseball America. Cabrera, BA’s No. 8 organizing prospect, is coming off a solid .256 / .311 / .492 performance with 24 home runs in 478 plate appearances at Double-A Somerset. He is considered a high-level defensive infielder with strong bat-to-ball skills and burgeoning power.

Pereira, a left-handed center fielder, was limited to 221 plate appearances in the minor injury casualties. The 20-year-old is probably not an option for the majors in the short term, but the Yankees didn’t want to risk another team taking a shot on the bright side.

It may interest you: Yankees rookie giganton makes MLB debut with perfect inning, 101 MPH rocks

A highly regarded fan who left Venezuela in 2017, he scored a .303 / .398 / .686 clip when he was healthy enough to hit the field this year. Neither Sears nor Marinaccio have ever achieved an organizational ranking on FanGraphs or BA, but both posted solid numbers in the high minors and could be major league options in 2022.

Rafael Martinez

I am a fan of the King of Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox in MLB and in general all of Mexican baseball. This profession has given me the opportunity to cover major events such as the Caribbean Series, LMB All Star, LMP (uninterrupted since 2009), signings of important players. I had the chance to attend the 2013 World Classic in Arizona, USA, albeit as a fan. Apart from this beautiful sport, I love basketball, where I have also narrated games and even an NBA friendly 10 years ago, but I carry baseball in my veins.Degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) , from which I graduated in 2011. I was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and started in the world of sports journalism in 2004 in the newspaper El Sol de Mazatlán, where I was a baseball columnist and reporter at the same time. In January 2009 I came to El Debate as a journalist reporter and it was almost six years (in the first stage), until in November 2014 I emigrated to the radio providing my services in Línea Directa-Grupo RSN. My cycle there ended in July 2019 and within days, El Debate gave me another opportunity to work and opened the doors for me again. That is how I came to Al Bat, where I have been since 2019 as a web journalist.

see more

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here