Yankees protect and put roster of 40 to five prospects

The movements of the designations for assignment in the New York Yankees of Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor and Tyler Wade create space on the poster for the selections of the prospects Oswaldo Cabrera, Ron Marinaccio, Everson Pereira, Stephen Ridings and JP Sears for the 40-man roster. That prevents all five from being selected by other clubs in the Rule 5 Draft.

As for the prospects involved, Ridings may be the best known. The great right-hander already made his major league debut last season as a replacement for COVID-19. While he only worked five innings of relief, he seemed like a potential weapon late in the game. Ridings averaged 97 MPH on his fastball and whiffed a whopping 18.9% of his pitches. The 26-year-old also posted dominant numbers in the high minors:

Cabrera is the most respected of the group, according to Baseball America. Cabrera, BA’s No. 8 organizing prospect, is coming off a solid .256 / .311 / .492 performance with 24 home runs in 478 plate appearances at Double-A Somerset. He is considered a high-level defensive infielder with strong bat-to-ball skills and burgeoning power.

Pereira, a left-handed center fielder, was limited to 221 plate appearances in the minor injury casualties. The 20-year-old is probably not an option for the majors in the short term, but the Yankees didn’t want to risk another team taking a shot on the bright side.

A highly regarded fan who left Venezuela in 2017, he scored a .303 / .398 / .686 clip when he was healthy enough to hit the field this year. Neither Sears nor Marinaccio have ever achieved an organizational ranking on FanGraphs or BA, but both posted solid numbers in the high minors and could be major league options in 2022.