Yankees gave 5 HIGHS on their roster and DISMISSED 3 – Complete Swing

By Daniel de Malas / danieldemalas@swingcompleto.com

The New York Yankees they shook their roster of 40 again, in an offseason that has not yet seen its best part, as the vast majority of free agents are still in the market available. The New Yorkers, however, fired three of their players and raised five minor league prospects.

As it transpired this Friday afternoon, November 19, Venezuelans Oswaldo Cabrera and Everson Pereira, plus local pitchers Ron Marinaccio, Stephen ridings and JP Sears, they were discharged by the Yankees, occupying several of the available spaces on the roster.

Oswaldo hit as an infielder between Double and Triple-A 29 homers with 89 RBIs in 118 games in 2021, while center patrolman Pereira had a 303/398/686 offensive line in 49 games between three categories of the Minors last season as well.

The layoffs, however, some were seen coming.

Clint frazier, Rougned odor and Tyler wade they were underprivileged by the Yankees.

Frazier hit just 189 with 115 RBIs in 66 games, while Wade was homeless and slugged 323 in 103 games, covering 6 positions other than defense.

The also Venezuelan Odor, at 27 years old, seems to be far from what he promised to be when he played with the Texas Rangers and this 2021 was an absolute disappointment, with a line of 202/286/379, the second worst of his career, only better than last season, where he went with 167/209/413.