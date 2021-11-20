Wow! Selena Gomez will launch a platform focused on mental health

It’s been a long time since Selena Gomez began to diversify her professional career beyond television or music to become a producer of successful series such as ’13 Reasons Why ‘ and in a guru of the world of beauty with her line Rare.

This week the old star Disney has announced a new project which seems to be the most personal to date: a portal called ‘Wondermind’, which he created in collaboration with his mother Mandy teefey and with Daniella Pierson and which will be released in February 2022.

This platform will offer a very varied content that will range from podcasts to daily articles and interviews to create a space in which an honest conversation about any type of problem can be established related to mental health. It will also propose exercises such as guided meditation journals and there will be ‘tangible products’ that can be purchased.

It is a combination that is very reminiscent of the business model that the portal follows Goop, created by actress Gwyneth Paltrow with a focus on wellness, albeit with less emphasis on the mental and encompassing practices as alternative as controversial that, in any case, have proven to be very profitable because they have allowed their founder to build an empire valued at 250 million dollars