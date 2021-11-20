Women’s America thrashes León and awaits a rival in the league

The Eagles closed the regular phase beating the emeralds with a hat-trick from Daniela Espinosa, who reached 70 goals

Female america he thrashed 4-1 at Lion on the last day of the Liga MX Women and improved his position facing the league Opening 2021. With a hat-trick from Daniela Espinosa and one more from Sarah Luebbert, the home team took all three units.

Daniela Espinosa scored a hat-trick with America for women. Imago7

The azulcremas came out intense from the whistle and did not take long to open the scoreboard. Luebbert took advantage of a bad rebound from the emerald defensive back and just after 53 seconds he put his team ahead.

Those of Lion they were beaten and found no solutions. Daniela Espinosa took advantage of the chaos of those from Bajío and in four minutes scored two goals that made it 3-0 in favor of those from Coapa, who looked superior in every aspect.

It was until almost half an hour into the game when Marta Cox won a ball by speed and headed into the area to mark the one with the honor. The azulcrema rear was paying for the lack of confidence to reject a ball and the Leonese player discounted.

But the bad news accumulated for the visit, as Liliana Sánchez received a double yellow and was expelled. His team was left with 10 players and then the Emeralds closed to avoid more goals.

Despite their efforts, they could not withstand the attacks of the Eagles and Espinosa put the third in his personal account by shooting on the edge of the large area and thus surpassing Diana Sánchez, who leaned back, but could not prevent the fall of his frame .

With this result, the Eagles have, for the moment, fifth place overall with 31 points and although they can no longer climb positions, they can go down some steps in the absence of Santos collide with Tigres this Sunday.