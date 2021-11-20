Wolves vs West Ham (1-0): Raúl Jiménez excelled with GOAL | VIDEO

Thanks to a great goal of the Mexican, Raul Jimenez, the Wolverhampton beat West Ham 1-0 in a duel corresponding to Matchday 12 of the English Premier League, is the sixth win for the Wolves that were momentarily put on the sixth position.

Jimenez made its third goal of the season, It was a great goal in the second half on a complicated night for the Aztec striker, who had few goals, but did not miss.

The West Ham came in as third place overall, 8 games without losing, 4 wins in a row, a good streak with David moyes, but Aztec wolf was in charge of cutting off that streak.

The match played in the Molineux started with about Hammers attacking and Jarrod Bowen nodded a center to the left, but the ball passed by one side just as minute 12.

A minute later, Tomáš Souček fired a long shot who stopped, José Sá, in another arrival of the visit that was decided by the triumph.

It was until twenty’ when the locals responded and Pedro Neves fired a shot that Lukasz Fabianski stayed.

The Wolves and to 31 ‘, Nelson Semedo appeared at the second post on a ball inside the area, he closed the clamp, plus his shot went one way.

Raul had the first goal at 33 ‘ when he received a filtered pass, he stood in front of Fabianski, but the spherical stung too much and sent it aside.

In the second half, David Podence was left to nothing of the goal, he finished inside the area and Fabianski appeared and deflected to remain scoreless until that moment.

Went to 58‘, when Power with the ball, saw Raúl, left it to the Mexican, who without thinking fired the first shot and beat Fabianski to put the 1-0 in favor of the Wolves; Molineux immediately surrendered to the Mexican Wolf, who scored a great goal.

The West Ham looked for the tie and to 64 ‘, Michail antonio he had it, but he already failedl 70 ‘, Bowen made a shot that was also unlucky.

In the final part, the Hammers tried, but they couldn’t and broke his good moment that remained in 8 games without losing.