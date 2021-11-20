Will Smith meets DJ Jazzy Jeff at an Idris Elba event in London

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff have met for a performance in London.

At an event hosted by Idris Elba to promote Smith’s eponymous memoir, Jazzy Jeff came out at the end of the night to perform a medley with Smith, who was known as The Fresh Prince when they formed a duo between 1985 and 1994.

To the delight and surprise of the crowd, Smith announced Jazzy Jeff from behind his DJ console and they launched into a rendition of “Brand New Funk.”

Then they went on to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, the main theme of the sitcom of the same name, before ending with the worldwide hit “Summertime”.

While Smith was rapping, Elba served as the announcer for the euphoria and danced in the background as the crowd sang the songs.

Smith and Jeff first met at a party at a Philadelphia home and in four years together they would win the first Grammy for Best Rap Performance for “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

They performed as a full-time duo until 1994, which is when Smith began to more actively pursue a film career. Despite not releasing another album together since then, they have collaborated on each other’s solo projects and remain close friends.

The duo recently performed in 2019 in Budapest to celebrate Smith’s 51st birthday.

((Getty Images and Paramount Pictures))

Elsewhere at the event, Smith credited Quincy Jones for landing her role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and also reunited with his co-star Joseph Marcell.