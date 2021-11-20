Will Smith explains why he has decided to remove his memoirs now: “I felt handcuffed”

Will Smith is one of the men of the moment after having brought to light his own memories ‘Will’ and to become the protagonist of one of the films that promises to mark viewers, ‘The Williams method’, where he gives life to father of venus and Serena Williams.

The actor tells in his book the difficulties he has had to face throughout his life, from his problems with Jada pinkett and their children, to confess other dark episodes of his past, such as the relationship he had with his father.

And it is that, about these memories Will has wanted to speak at the event ‘WILL: An Evening of Stories with Friends’, where he has opened up about the reason for having published the memoirs at this time.

“This It was the first time that I felt that I had enough experience, that I had suffered a lot and had solved many problems in my life.… for this to be a help. It was the first time that I felt that I could tell things with an emotional authority that I think can be of great help“, he began by pointing out in his speech.

His father, one of the reasons

One of the great reasons why Will Smith has chosen to bring these experiences to light has been because his father: “My father died in 2016. There are many things from my childhood that I would never have shared if he were still alive“, he has confessed, and it is that in his memoirs he already revealed that he thought about killing him after seeing how his mother suffered abuse on his part.

“I felt handcuffed, in such a way that I was not able to share my truth. He has been one of the best men I have ever met … but we all have flaws, “added the Hollywood star.