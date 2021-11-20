Will Shiba Inu return? Here’s what the experts say | Technology

The Japanese dog token does not stop falling and experts are beginning to believe that it could be a trend that cannot be reversed. Still we are going to review the future of this cryptocurrency.

Almost all cryptocurrency analysts claim that this year’s staggering rise in dog-themed tokens such as dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) is just speculative foam hampering the credibility of the digital asset industry.

These memecoins, which were created as a joke, have attracted a wide number of speculators and fans, experts explain. Which translates into too steep ascents and descents.

The Shiba Inu coin is currently trading around $ 0.00004845, 45% less than the all-time high of $ 0.00008854 reached on October 28, according to data from TradingView.

In October, SHIB rose 70% in a span of 24 hours until reaching a market capitalization of more than 39,000 million dollars.

The price hike occurred while a petition was circulating on the Change.org website seeking SHIB to be listed on the Robinhood retail platform.

What motivated this rise, experts explain, is that the Shiba Inu coin presents a unique blend of exploitation, good marketing, supply and demand economics and plays on an unprecedented 24/7 global scale.

For specialists, Shiba Inu can only go as far as speculators want it to go, as it has no value on its own nor is it used in real day-to-day operations. Hence, its price explosion occurred in a few hours and from then on it began to collapse.

Early on Wednesday, just as the crash began, a transaction log on the Ethereum blockchain showed a transfer of 170 billion SHIB coins with an approximate value of $ 8 million.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

The transaction attracted attention because it was a whale (in crypto industry jargon it means a person who owns a large number of tokens) that A few months ago he bet a lot of money on memecoin to get rich. Once obtained, he got rid of the coins.

And this, unfortunately, is what is happening with Shiba Inu as with the rest of similar currencies. They were only created to speculate.