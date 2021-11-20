Why is it good to exercise with laces?

The shoelaces are inevitable when we decide to start doing exercise. The energy of the first day and the desire to be in bed without lifting a finger the next is a classic. It is then that we think that if we are unable to sit down or go down stairs normally, we are not prepared to return to physical activity. And let’s face it, we don’t feel like suffering again either.

However, experts warn: shoelaces are not an excuse to stop playing sports. On the contrary, it is even beneficial. “Keep moving to avoid stiff muscles, which could increase pain “, says Sergio López, physiotherapist and expert in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences (CAFYD) in Ruber International Havana Medical Center.

The expert adds that, “on the other hand, when performing active exercise we promote increased blood flow, something necessary to eliminate waste substances resulting from the inflammatory response after injury (generated muscle damage) and to nourish and oxygenate the muscle ”.

Ok, we can do sports with shoelaces, but, With the same intensity or should it be more moderate? López clarifies that the degree of activity should be mild-moderate, “always following the criteria for progression in the exercise”.

In this way, the fact of doing more sport at a low-moderate intensity allows the muscle to re-regulate your metabolism and contractibility. On the contrary, the fact of skipping that graduation of the exercise could hinder the recovery of that pain caused by the stiffness, which when it is very intense it may hinder the neuromuscular functioning.

“This can lead to compensation and bad sportsmanship, leading to injuries of different types due to poor adaptation and overuse, or even failure and muscle injury”, Indicates the specialist.

Adrian Zafra, coordinator of the physiotherapy service of the Vithas Medimar Hospital, recalls that the appearance of stiffness when starting to perform a sport is due the new type of movement or effort to which we are going to put our muscles, who are not used to it and need to adapt.

What happens if we don’t exercise due to stiffness?

While low-moderate intensity active exercise favors recovery, repose can slow it down, why? According to López, the increase in temperature and the increase in blood flow in the most affected areas where pro-inflammatory and muscle-damaging substances accumulate makes them take longer to evacuate and regenerate.

Due, muscle cell oxygenation and nutrition will be delayed, and neuronal sensitivity at the cellular level will be maintained for a longer time, explains the expert.

Of course, the physiotherapist insists that, although being inactive is counterproductive for stiffness, this “does not imply that we should continue training at high loads. We cannot forget that our muscles have suffered damage, so we must avoid over-exerting ”.

Likewise, on the question of whether doing sports with shoelaces will further increase these discomforts, Zafra points out that depends on two factors: intensity and type of sport. “SIf we increase the intensity of the exercise a lot, our muscle will have to adapt again. The same goes for changing the type of sports activity, If it is something completely different from the one initially performed that caused us to have stiffness, we will have them again“, he points out.

Do stretches prevent soreness?

Current evidence suggests that performing stretching, regardless of the time we choose to carry them out (before, during or after sports practice), do not clinically produce changes or reductions in the appearance of sorenessTherefore, experts cannot endorse this action when it comes to preventing it.

However, this does not detract from the importance of stretching during training. On the contrary, they are a fundamental part of it. “What we know for sure is that a good warm-up (with ballistic stretching) and a good post-exercise programming of passive stretching will help the symptoms of soreness“, highlights Zafra.

From the Spanish Federation of Directed Activities and Fitness (FEDA), recall that the act of stretching and tightening the muscles before and after a physical activity increases flexibility, promotes circulation and relaxation, as well as reduces muscle tension, among other benefits.

Tips to reduce shoelaces

In addition to the recommendations already mentioned above, experts advise other guidelines to follow to combat soreness: