Why is Adam Sandler a trend in Mexico?

In Mexico, a waitress went viral after sharing a video on TikTok, which shows when she served actor Adam Sandler in a pancake restaurant, who asked him how long he had to wait to be served; she did not recognize him and her answer was that thirty minutes, so the famous actor left the place.

“I didn’t realize it was Adam Sandler and I told him I had to wait 30 minutes, of course he left because I wasn’t going to wait 30 minutes by IHOP. Please come back, “the waitress wrote with her video, where she appears with a clown filter.

Sandler arrived at the scene dressed in shorts, tennis shoes, a red sweater and black mask; which prevented the waitress recognized it at first glance, as happened to many of those who were present in the place, since she later discovered it on the security tape. The actor only withdrew from the scene and did not ask for preferential treatment.

Among the comments he received on his post, which has more than a million views, there are congratulations, since for many it is important that everyone is treated equally. In addition to recognizing the humility of the actor, for not using his fame to receive special attention.