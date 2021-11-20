Why did Keanu Reeves quit music?

Keanu reeves, the beloved actor on the internet and the world, is one of the most representative and longest-lived Hollywood faces in the industry. At 56 years old, he is in preparation for the fourth installment of the saga Matrix, a trilogy from the first decade of 2000 which marked a milestone in the history of movies from Science fiction.

Keanu made an inordinate amount of money by producing “Matrix: Reloaded”Making him one of the highest-grossing performers for a single movie. It is estimated that he made about $ 126 million.

But his roles go beyond this saga, since he has been part of other films such as “The evil advocate“,”Limit point“, “47 Ronin: The Legend of the Samurai “, and “The lake House”, Sharing the screen with movie titans like Al Pacino, and Sandra Bullock.

Also noteworthy is his appearance in the long-awaited “Cyberpunk 2077”, Title of the renowned company CD Projekt RED, which caused a wave of excitement in video game fans.

Keanu Reeves on the set of 47 Ronin

The actor has several creative and talented facets, one of them being part of a grunge and alternative rock band that was formed in the 90s.

Keanu’s musical secret, Dogstar

The band was called “Dogstar“Which played grunge music and Reeves used to be the bass player. The actor was extremely enthusiastic about the idea of ​​being part of this musical project, to the point of having slightly neglected his acting classes, since at that time he was still in training.

The set consisted of Robert Mailhouse (who also intended to become an actor) on drums, Gregg miller on guitar and voice and later Bret Domrose, in addition to the presence of the protagonist of “Matrix “.

The lineup of musicians confessed that it was not the main work of any of them, but they still managed to have appearances in Mtv, and a significant fan base around the world, especially in the United States.

Their work began in 1991, and it was until 1994 when they began to get more recognition, and by that time the world was still unaware that Keanu was part of “Dogstar”.

In addition, in 1995 they became the opening act for the British superstar David Bowie when he was touring the United States and Asia. Afterwards, they were fortunate to have been invited by Bon Jovi to be the opening act on their tour of New Zealand and Australia, an invitation which they evidently accepted.

People got to see the renowned actor in his gigs, but fans were more interested in the musical content than any other factor. In fact, the Dogstar members confessed that they did not want to use Keanu’s fame as a means to achieve success more easily.

The end of Dogstar

His discography consisted of two studio albums, the last of which was released in 2000 called “Happy ending”, With which clearly an allusion to the imminent end of the band was made, since in 2002 it was when they officially confirmed their disintegration when they played their last concert in Japan.

Keanu Reeves at a Dogstar concert

Apparently, the reason for their termination as a group resided mainly in the busy schedules and the meager time that each one as a member had to provide the musical project, so they decided that it was better to end their career.

In addition to the aforementioned, the musical content they produced was not the work or main interest of most of the members, so this also contributed to their separation. The renowned actor was in the production of the Matrix trilogy when they separated, so this project also represented a great setback.

All of them concluded their musical career except Domrose, who launched his solo project with a genre change in its content, as he presented a new album with songs in a genre that he himself described as aggressive pop.

Despite its short-lived presence in the music industry, Dogstar achieved certain accomplishments as a band, and its termination did not seem to have been a completely bitter event in the members’ memories.