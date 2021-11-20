Why did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes break up?

A ‘timeline’ (detailed) about the love story between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello tells what she did before her first date with Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their breakup on November 18, to the great displeasure of their fans. This news caught us all by surprise, because there were no rumors about it and nothing made us think that they had ended their relationship. But anyway, that’s life. After two years of romance and many public demonstrations of their love, the singers of ‘Señorita’ decided to make the end of their love story public through social networks.

The couple announced their decision with a message through their Instagram account in which they did not reveal too many details. “Hello guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but the love we feel for each other, as humans, is stronger than ever. We began our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and in the future. Camila and Shawn “, they wrote in a message via ‘stories’.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, during their performance at the ‘American Music Awards’ 2019. Kevin WinterGetty Images

Well, now we finally know something more about this unexpected news. A source close to the couple has told E! News that was Shawn who decided to break up because their romance just faded: “The relationship was becoming stale and complacent and they decided it was better for them to be friends,” he said.

The break would have occurred In the past week. Although she “agreed” that breaking up was the best for both of them, the singer is still “very upset” by all this, according to the aforementioned source. Luckily, they did not leave him on bad terms and continue to be friends, although she has not taken it well: “It was very difficult for a few daysBut she’s been spending a lot of time with friends and she’s been keeping busy. She has many people who support her and now she feels renewed. “Courage, Camila!

