Which teams have been champions entering since the Repechage?

The Repechage in the mexican soccer It has been a constant throughout the years, and has evolved in our league.

Recently, for the Guardians 2020 Repechage returned to MX League, after many years of absence, where only the best eight teams of each season qualified directly.

This aroused much criticism, since the tournament of “mediocre”, by allowing 12 of 18 teams Aim for the knockout round, 8 of these to the repechage zone.

That is to say, of the 5th to 12th place, are the teams that face each other in the Repechage, the first four places remain with their direct ticket to the Quarter finals.

Throughout history, only three teams have become champions after going through the repechage.

PACHUCA 99

With Javier Aguirre as coach, the Tuzos managed to defeat Monarcas in the Repechage to access the Quarterfinals. Toluca, Atlas and Cruz Azul in the final, it was the path that led to the title. Curiously, the Basque this Sunday will face the Celestes in the play-off zone, but now as a strategist for the Rayados.

MONARCHES 2000

The only title in the history of Monarcas Morelia, was entering the Liguilla this way, Irapuato was the victim. Already in the Liguilla, the ‘Canaries’ were dispatched to Pachuca, Santos and Toluca to achieve his first and lonely star.

CHIVAS 2006

The Guadalajara It was the last team that has achieved the “feat” of champion entering from the Repechage route. In the Playoffs, the Rojiblancos eliminated Veracruz, to later do the same in the Fiesta Grande with Cruz Azul, America and Toluca in the final, without a doubt, an epic League to get the eleventh star.

READ ALSO: Wolves to premiere documentary about Raúl Jiménez’s shocking injury