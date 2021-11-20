Whether Telcel, Movistar or ATT, the recharges in Mexico give more and more megabytes, but the days of validity are less and less: IFT

It is a clear trend in the mobile phone industry: operators have been increasing the benefits of the packages that are activated with each recharge, but the validity has been less for at least five years. A new study by the Federal Institute of Telecommunications that addresses the evolution of mobile phone services from 2016 to 2021 makes the issue visible when comparing megabytes and validity of recharges in Mexico.





During the last five years the increases in MB included in recharge amounts have been drastic: according to the study, the figures of megabytes included in recharges have increased between 103 and 442% depending on the amount; while the lowest average increase is in the recharges of 300 pesos, the recharge of 50 pesos has been the most benefited.

That of course is good news for those who use the recharges of 50 pesos or less. The following graph shows it in detail, where the number of each bar is the average MB included, the purple bars refer to the 2016 packages and the blue bars to those of 2021:

Fewer days to use the contracted

The opposite effect happens in force. Only packages of 150 to 300 pesos have been favored, since compared to 2016, in 2021 they remain in force or even increase, as is the case of recharges of 200 and 300 pesos. The problem is for all other packages.

Below is the graph of average days of validity by recharge amount, where the green line indicates the validity in 2016 and the pink in 2021:

It is very clear that the recharge that has seen its validity cut the most is that of 20 pesos, which went from being six days on average, to only two days, that is, a third of the validity of five years ago. Similar cuts are seen in the validity of 10 and 30 pesos and to a lesser extent in those of 50 and 500 pesos.

In the recharges of the lowest amounts, it is easily identifiable that the three largest operators have reduced the terms almost equally. AT&T reduced the validity of the 30-peso recharge by 67% in the last five years; Telcel for its part reduced the validity of the 30-peso recharge by 57% and the 20-peso top-up by 86%; and finally Movistar also cut its validity days for the 30-peso recharge by 40%.

The issue of the disparity between more megabytes and less validity has even reached the congress, where a few months ago it was proposed that the unused balance on the effective date of a recharge can be recovered when a user makes a new one. On that occasion, the deputy María Luisa Noroña said that the operators is it so “stealing“to mobile phone users.

In another variation of the proposal on the same topic, a couple of months ago, deputy María del Rocío Corona said that users should be able to continue using their smartphone to make and receive calls even when their balance expires.